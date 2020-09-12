Donald and Kerry (Carolyn) Albanese celebrate 50th anniversary

Kent Weeklies

Donald and Kerry (Carolyn) Albanese announce they are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Patrick’s in Columbus, on Sept. 12, 1970. After graduate school at Ohio State University, they moved to Cuyahoga Falls in 1973. They are long-time members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Don started his career at the M O’Neil Company in Human Resources, worked at Akron Children’s Hospital, and retired from Akron General Medical Center as patient accounts manager.

Kerry taught at Akron North High School prior to relocating and retiring as an associate professor of interior design from the University of Akron.

Both are decorated military veterans. Donald served in Vietnam and left the service at the rank of Captain. Kerry served in Operation Desert Storm and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

They have one daughter, Anne Marie, who is a pharmacist. Anne lives in Norton with her husband, Nate, and their three children, Aubrey, and twins Grayson and Andrew.

They are avid boaters who belong to the Vermilion Yacht Club and the Akron Sail and Power Squadron. Other hobbies include woodland gardening, photography and traveling.