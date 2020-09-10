Music from The Western Reserve season starts Sunday

Kent Weeklies

The first program of Music from The Western Reserve's 2020-21 Season will be Sept. 13 with pianist Daniel Shapiro, who will perform, "A Celebration of the 250th Anniversary of Beethoven's Birth." The online broadcast will feature works by Ludwig van Beethoven: Three Sonatas Opus 2, and Opus 90.

Music from the Western Reserve announces a modified season to adapt to the changed world for performing arts presenters, with a combination of online presentations in the fall, and, state and venue policy guidelines permitting, hybrid online/in-person offerings.

The season includes eight performances, to accommodate the reschedule of pianist Yaron Kohlberg’s recital from earlier this year in the previous season, as well as two offerings from pianist Daniel Shapiro’s Beethoven traversal for the anniversary year.

Online presentations will be presented free of charge to include widest possible audience access and engagement, with a suggested free-will donation offered to help support the wonderful artists during this difficult time.

Because of the changeable nature of the season, check the Music from The Western Reserve website at http://www.mftwr.org for the latest updates in information.