More than 60 attend Kym Sellers Golf outing for Multiple Sclerosis

Kent Weeklies

The Kym Sellers Foundation’s 11th Annual Golf Outing for Multiple Sclerosis, held Aug. 7 at Grantwood Golf Course was an overwhelming success.

Kym, a resident of Aurora since 1999, mother of four daughters (Aurora Greenmen), and former WZAK Radio One personality, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1992.

In 2000, Kym created The Kym Sellers Foundation, and since has devoted her life to increasing awareness and providing education to individuals and their families who are living with this potentially devastating and mysterious disease.

The golfers and event volunteers, from Northeast Ohio, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania, rallied together to ensure a safe and fun-filled event. Support for the event came from special sponsors, hole sponsors and donors from individuals, corporations, and organizations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Over 60 Aurora residents were in “full swing” of their support of this worthy Multiple Sclerosis fundraiser.

Some of Aurora’s major sponsors included: Salvatore and Michelle Zingale, The Sanson Co.; Brad and Brooke Rosselot, Mazzulo’s Market; Aurora Councilwoman Kathleen Grandillo; and Mitch Camp, Walden, Head Golf Professional.

Additional major sponsors were PNC Bank, First Energy Foundation, Vanessa Whiting, CEO Popeyes, and Stratos Wealth Management,

Anyone interested in donating, volunteering or learning more about The Kym Sellers Foundation can visit www.kymsellersfoundation.org or email: info@kymsellersfoundation.org.