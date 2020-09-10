Hudson Genealogy Study Group: Genealogy Resources From Home

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Library’s Genealogy Study Group programs are now virtual and open to anyone. On Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. join Hudson Library & Historical Society Archivist Gwendolyn Mayer as she discusses how you can research your family tree from home. During the COVID-19 emergency, resources and databases that were once only available in libraries, are now accessible from home. Mayer will walk through many of the different options available for genealogists.

The Hudson Genealogical Study Group, founded in 1986, is a chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society. Membership in this chapter is open to all persons with genealogical interests. Our programs cover a wide range of genealogical programs from the beginning genealogist to the expert. This presentation is open to all members of the public.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 ext. 1010.