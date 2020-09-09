DTJ Clambake set for Sept. 20; tickets by reservation only

Kent Weeklies

As the leaves change color and the air is crisp one starts to think “It's clambake time”. The community is invited to the DTJ Clambake on Sept. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Attendance is by reservation only, $26 per bake, with extra clams at $9 per dozen. Bakes include 1 dozen clams, a half chicken, yam, corn, bullion, soup, and coffee. Hot dog, chips and pop, for children, will be available for $4.

Masks are to be worn while in line and at the bar, where Czech beer will be available.

For reservations call Bruce Marek at 440-543-8494. DTJ is located in Auburn Township at the intersection of Bartholemew and Quinn Roads.

Reservations must be made by Sept. 17. Tickets will not be available at the door.