Blatniks celebrate 60 years of marriage

Kent Weeklies

Bernadette and Anton Blatnik (Berni and Blackie) were married at St. Lawrence Church in Cleveland on Sept. 17, 1960, and received a Papal Blessing. They have been residents of Macedonia for 46 years and of Berlin Lake for 58 years. Their best memories have been fun with family and friends in or on the water.

They were blessed with five children: Anita (Carl Gombert) of Maryville, Tenn., Anton Jr. (Bud) (Debra), of Berlin Lake, Mary (Jeffrey Zanders) of Kent, and Kathy Kraus (Brian) of Macedonia, and Karen (deceased). The nine grandchildren are keeping them young: Anton, and Roland (RJ) Blatnik, Elizabeth and Anna Gombert, Lucy and Vivian Blatnik, and Jacob, Lucas, and Matthew Kraus.

Berni and Blackie are grateful for their family, extended family, and their many friends, (The Rickety Shack Gang), and their “adopted family” Ron, Leah, Lydia and Scott Coffman.

Because of the COVID-19 virus there will be no celebration at this time but they want eveyone to remember them in their prayers and for everyone to be blessed and to stay well.