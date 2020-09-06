Hudson Library and Historical Society events

Kent Weeklies

"Podcasting-to-go" kits available

The Hudson Library & Historical Society is announces its newest initiative, Podcasting-to-Go Kits, available for checkout. Each Podcasting-to-Go kit includes a Windows 10 laptop, a Fifine USB condenser recording microphone with tripod stand, Audacity software for recording and editing audio, a helpful user guide and carry case. With a Podcasting-to-Go Kit, you can now record and edit your own podcasts, audio narration, presentations and other audio projects while on-the-go or from the comfort of your own home.

Podcasting-to-Go kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Kits may be checked out for two weeks by individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Hudson Library card that’s in good standing. For more questions, stop in or call the reference department at 330-653-6658 ext. 1010.

An Evening with Maria Hinojosa, author of "Once I Was You"

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. with author Maria Hinojosa, Emmy Award-winning journalist and host of NPR’s Latino USA, who will discuss her new book, Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America.

In this beautifully-rendered memoir, Hinojosa relates the history of US immigration policy as she shares her deeply personal story. Publisher’s Weekly, in a starred review, calls her book “a powerful memoir that doubles as an essential immigration primer.” Gloria Steinem calls the book “a searingly honest memoir by one of this country’s most accomplished women, an inside view of the media, and a fact-filled indictment of our treatment of immigrants over time.”

Hinojosa is the anchor and executive producer of NPR’s Latino USA and was anchor of the Emmy Award-winning talk show Maria Hinojosa: One-on-One and a senior correspondent for NOW on PBS. She has reported hundreds of important stories — from the immigrant work camps in NOLA after Katrina, to teen girl victims of sexual harassment on the job, to Emmy Award-winning stories of the poor in Alabama, and has won top honors in American journalism including multiple Emmy Awards, the John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism, the Robert F. Kennedy Award and the Edward R. Murrow Award.

Copies of her book will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 ext. 1010.

Beginner piano lessons offered

The Hudson Library & Historical Society, in partnership with Lessonface, a platform that connects students with great teachers for online lessons and classes, will offer free adult beginner piano lessons with instructor, Beverly Cashin. The classes will run for four consecutive Wednesday evenings starting on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. All you need to participate is a piano or keyboard, a computer or tablet with webcam and reliable Internet access. Participants will receive a link via email to join the virtual class.

Cashin believes that anyone can learn to play the piano with instruction at the correct pace and a willingness to commit to a moderate, consistent amount of practice time. Lessons will focus on learning technique while playing songs that you know.

Cashin began playing piano at age 7, starting with traditional classical studies and later adding jazz, rock and chord theory to her studies. She is a graduate of Berklee College of Music and has more than three decades of varied experience, including public performing, conducting choirs, accompanying vocalists, and composing. She has been teaching since the early ‘90s.

All interested participants must register online at hudsonlibrary.org. Space is limited. For more information, visit hudsonlibrary.org or email AskUs@hudson.lib.oh.us

Author of Lincoln book will have program Sept. 22

On Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with historian and author Richard Striner, who will discuss his book, “Summoned to Glory: The Audacious Life of Abraham Lincoln.” In the book, Striner sheds significant new light on Abraham Lincoln, one of the most studied figures in American history.

Striner takes a fresh look at many topics and themes important to Lincoln’s story that either revise or add new meaning to the work of previous biographers. He emphasizes the workings of Lincoln’s mind, stressing his cunning, honesty and strategic thinking, and provides insights into Lincoln’s life, antebellum America and the military and political history of the Civil War.

Striner is the author of “Father Abraham: Lincoln’s Relentless Struggle to End Slavery,” “ Lincoln’s Way: How Six Great Presidents Created American Power,” and many other works on American history.

Copies of “Summoned to Glory” will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010.