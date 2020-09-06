‘Price is right’ open house at Case-Barlow Farm in Hudson

Families are invited to “Come On Down” to Case-Barlow Farm, 1931 Barlow Road in Hudson, for a family friendly event on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s the Price is Right game and everyone will have the opportunity to test their knowledge (or good guesses) on what the price of farm items were in 1950.

Eggs? 2 cents a dozen? 12 ears of corn, 12 cents a dozen? Who knows?

Farm members will be on hand to teach children about the farm and how prices have changed. Once the children complete their Price is Right guesses, they will receive a sweet treat. Adults can also pick up some of the farm’s wonderful fresh produce, flowers and other items. Everyone can even make their own root beer floats -- there’s nothing better on a hot summer day.

The volunteer gardeners will be escorting tours through the kitchen garden and showing off the newly installed and planted raised gardens, which allows the farm to maintain its agricultural status.

Self-guided tours of the historical farm house and of the newly renovated Big Red Barn, now scheduling events, will be available throughout the open house.

The event will require all patrons to wear a mask, and practice social distancing. All events (except self-guided Case-Barlow Farm house and barn tours) will be held outdoors. This open house is CBF’s last open house of the summer, so do not miss it. Sunday’s game show open house is being provided free of charge, although donations to Case-Barlow farm are always appreciate. CBF receives no local tax dollars. The day to day operations of CBF are managed by a volunteer Board of Trustees and a committed team of local volunteers. There are no employees.

For more information, visit www.casebarlow.com.