Library Corner

Kent Weeklies
Greyson Spry, left, shows off the t-shirt he earned for reaching the 1,000 book milestone in the Aurora Memorial Library’s “1,000 Books before Kindergarten” program. His brother, Ryder, right, has reached the 600-book milestone through the program that encourages parents to share the joys of reading with their young children. To register children or for more information on this program, contact the library at 330-562-6502.

Materials to get started in the “1,000 Books before Kindergarten” program, including a free tote bag, are available in the Aurora Memorial Library lobby. The library has recently reopened with safeguards in place, including the requirement that adults and children over the age of two wear face masks.

September is Library Card Sign Up Month

New operating hours are Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information about library programs and services, visit www.portagelibrary.org.