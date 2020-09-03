HCTV Program Schedule: Sept. 7 to 13

Kent Weeklies

The Akron Roundtable, established in 1976 as a community forum to encourage and bring bold, creative and new ideas to the region has offered their virtual monthly presentations to be shown on HCTV. The first program features Renato "Ren" Camacho, President & CEO of CAK with “State of the Akron-Canton Airport: Overcoming Current Challenges and Seizing Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World.”

Hudson Heritage Association opens their 2020-21 program series on HCTV, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Julie Lindner of Case-Barlow Farm presents the farm’s history and a review of recent enhancements to "Big Red," the historic bank barn located on the farm property.

The September edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Mike Cassell, winner of the Super Senior Division of the 2020 Ohio Senior Open and the Country Club of Hudson Championship for the fifth time. Also, guest Cameron Fields, young journalist for Cleveland.com wrote about host Frank Youngwerth’s 74 years of being a Cleveland Brown’s fan since the team’s birth. Tom Vince presents a segment about structures that were relocated around town. Liz Murphy tells What’s Happening in Hudson.

Friday night’s HHS Football game vs Barberton will be shown LIVE at 7 p.m. from Memorial Stadium. Last Friday’s HHS Explorers Football game at Brecksville Bees airs during the week.

In a new episode of Phun Phacts at the Pharmacy, Dr. Grider discusses the upcoming flu season, and his student Terry describes anticoagulant medications.

Yeji Around Town features Cambridge Jewelers, a family-owned business in Hudson since 1993, to learn about the unique services and products that Cambridge Jewelers offers.

The 2020 Hudson Explorers Baseball team played a combined team of the Stow-Munroe Falls & Kent Roosevelt teams at Canal Park. Coverage on HCTV was provided by the Akron Rubber Ducks.

North of 60 features Laura Kelly, MSW, LSW, coordinator of Bereavement & Social Services at Gardens of the Western Reserve Hospice, to talk about grieving, processing loss, and finding support services.

The City Club of Cleveland presents Modern Visibility: Indigenous Imagery and Representation in the 21st Century with panelists Crystal Echo Hawk, Stephanie A. Fryberg, Ph.D., and DeLanna Studi;

The Community of Saint John reflects this week on the subject of diversity. Brian Suntken’s message is entitled: “Shall we be Chaplains, or Prophets, or Angelic Troublemakers?”

Forum 360 talks with Patrice Smith, a wife, mom, business owner and Akron native to discuss how she navigated her business through Covid19, hosted by Ashira Nelson.

From the best of the Hudson Summer Music Festival seasons, The Earlville Jazz Band 2002 concert with guest trumpeter Frank Youngwerth, Jr. is shown this week. The final two concerts air Sunday, September 13: The Night Owls 2012 at 4pm, and Deutscher Musik Versin 2009.

HCTV Archives: Rich Merino talked with Ed Sogan about the old days of HHS sports; WWII veteran Ed Lutz; Judge Stormer discusses Probate; Tom Vince follows the history of Cy Young.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum Channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To view the HCTV channels and archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Sept. 7

9 a.m. Akron Roundtable

10 a.m. Yeji Around Town

10:30 a.m. Merino & Sogan

11 a.m. St. John: High Tea

Noon Rotary: Lechko

1 p.m. Earlville Jazz 2002

3 p.m. HCSD School Tours

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Lechko

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. Good Day Hudson

9 p.m. Akron Roundtable

10 p.m. Merino & Sogan

10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

11 p.m. CC: Indigenous

Tuesday, Sept. 8

7 a.m. Earlville Jazz 2002

9 a.m. Vince: Cy Young

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: Indigenous

Noon Buckeye Music

1 p.m. Stormer: Probate

2 p.m. Veteran Ed Lutz

2:30 p.m. Merino & Sogan

3 p.m. Tribute: Bob Feller

4 p.m. HCSD School Tours

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

6 p.m. Akron Roundtable

7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Brecksville

10 p.m. Stormer: Probate

11 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Wednesday, Sept. 9

7 a.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Brecksville

10 a.m. Akron Roundtable

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Tribute to Bob Feller

1 p.m. Beginning Genealogy

2:30 p.m. Sips & Bites

3 p.m. Case Barlow Farm

4 p.m. HHS BASEBALL @ Canal Park

7 p.m. Earlville Jazz 2002

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Lechko

11 p.m. Tribute: Bob Feller

Thursday, Sept. 10

7 a.m. Buckeye Music

8 a.m. Stormer: Probate

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Earlville Jazz 2002

Noon Vince: Cy Young

1:30 p.m. Sips & Bites

2 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Brecksville

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Veteran Ed Lutz

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. HHA: Case-Barlow Farm

8:30 p.m. Vince: Cy Young

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. CC: Artists

Friday, Sept. 11

7 a.m. Vince: Cy Young

8:30 a.m. Merino & Sogan

9 a.m. HHA: Case-Barlow

10 a.m. Akron Roundtable

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Rotary: Lechko

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. HHS BASEBALL @ Canal Park

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Veteran Ed Lutz

6:30 p.m. Merino & Sogan

7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL LIVE! vs Barberton

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs Barberton

Saturday, Sept. 12

7 a.m. Tribute to Bob Feller

8 a.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Brecksville

11 a.m. Yeji Around Town

11:30 a.m. Phun Phacts

Noon HHS BASEBALL @ Canal Park

2:30 p.m. Merino & Sogan

3 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs Barberton

6 p.m. Akron Roundtable

7 p.m. HHA: Case-Barlow

8 p.m. Good Day Hudson

9 p.m. Merino & Sogan

9:30 p.m. Sips & Bites

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Football vs Barberton

Sunday, Sept. 13

7 a.m. Akron Roundtable

8 a.m. Community of Saint John

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Phun Phacts

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. Veteran Ed Lutz

3 p.m. HHA: Case-Barlow

4 p.m. The Night Owls 2012

6 p.m. Rotary: Lechko

7 p.m. Deutscher Musik Versin

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Vince: Cy Young