Shelf Life - Tallmadge Branch Library

ADULT PROGRAMS

Book Discussion

Date and Time: Monday, Sept. 14, 2 pm. Meetings are held on the second Monday of every month at 2 pm.

Join our monthly book discussion with friends and neighbors. Please sign up ahead of time as this event will be virtual.

“News of the World,: by Paulette Jiles

Date and Time: Monday, Sept. 21, 2 pm

Join speaker Carl Quatraro as he discusses the Voyage of Apollo 13, a time when a “routine” moon mission became the most dramatic rescue mission of all time. Please sign up ahead of time as this event will be virtual

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Family Storytime

Date and Time: Wednesdays Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30 — 10:30am – 11am

Stories, music and play for children ages 0-6 years old with a caregiver. Please register in advance as this is a virtual program. Join Miss Kara virtually for stories, flannel boards, rhymes, music and movement.

TEEN/​ADULT

Vinyl Revival

Date and Time: Tuesdays, Sept. 8, 22, Oct. 13, 27, Nov. 10, 24 — 6 pm

Short Description. Take the time to enjoy full-length albums front to back, and share your thoughts with other vinyl addicts from the area. Please register in advance, as this is a virtual program.

Today’s digital world has all of us searching for more. This could be the club for you. Bring an open mind and new suggestions for our next meeting.

Tallmadge Tribe Book Club

Date: All Month

A book club for those on the go A book club for the busy family. No meetings, no deadlines, just good books!

Pick up new selections each month. Discussion questions, read-alike lists and author information included with each book. Pick them up any time during the month listed.

September — “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Ronald Dahl

October —- “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett

November —– “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery