Faith and Religion

In-church worship will be held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and worship on wheels will be held at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend the 8:30 a.m. service must sign up online through SignUpGenius, by email or by calling the church office to be placed on the list.

The 10:30 a.m. service is called “Worship on Wheels.” Bring your family and worship in your car. Pastor will speak from the front entrance. Tune radios to FM 89.1 to hear the service. All visitors must remain in your cars.

Anyone who has traveled, has been exposed to anyone who has been ill, or is in an at-risk population should refrain from in-person worship. Only those who are prepared to follow all guidelines should attend.

Live-stream worship will continue on Sundays on Facebook at 8:30 a.m. and available on YouTube at 9 a.m.

Lydia’s Pantry (food bank) is open and being used at an unprecedented rate. Keep in mind donations and referrals. Simply email or call the office for a drop-off or take-out (Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The church is located at 3725 Kent Road, Stow. For more information contact the office at 330-688-7213 or office.ststephenstow@gmail.com or www.ststephen-stow.com

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN STOW

The United Methodist Church In Stow is now offering its “Parking Lot Worship” beginning at 9:30 a.m. A recorded service will be available on the website, so Google stowumc.org and scroll to the bottom of the page; click on the “Our YouTube Channel” link to find the recorded worship services.

Food Pantry Hours: The church’s Food Pantry is operating during its regular hours: Mondays and Wednesdays are 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays are 6 to 8 p.m. A driver license or a state-issued photo ID is all that is required for an individual to be able to shop.

Contact the church, located at 4880 Fishcreek Road in Stow, by phone at 330-673-7752,byemailat umcinstow@gmail.com, or visit the web site atwww.stowumc.org.

TWIN FALLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Last flea market of season is Sept 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are sold out but there will be plenty of opportunity to shop and take home delicious baked goods. Masks are required.

Watch for details of the upcoming Pet Blessing, Oct 10 at 10 a.m.

Twin Falls United Methodist Church , with Pastor Jim Lewis, is located at 60 N. River Road in Munroe Falls; phone is 330-688-5676; and website is www. twinfallsumc.org.

NEW LIFE CHURCH - STOW

New Life Church – Stow is back with in-person meetings. To allow for proper distancing and following CDC guidelines, the church will have two services: at 9 and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Between services, cleaning is thorough. Masks are suggested; they are available as you come in if you don’t have one.

The 11 a.m. service is streamed live on Facebook, New Life Church - Stow live.

New Life Kids is back in person at the 11 a.m. service. Miss Cari and her team have a great time planned for you. For those not comfortable with coming together, both services are also available on Facebook or the website: www.facebook.com/​stownewlife or www.youtube.com/​stownewlife.

Sunday evening, 6 p.m. – Encounter Night at the Aurora Campus (911 Orchard Drive, Aurora); Wednesday evening Prayer service at both campuses at 7 p.m.

Wednesday night Prayer is in person as well. You’re invited to come at 7 p.m. for a one-hour prayer service. And, teens, you and your friends may come to the church Thursday at 7 p.m. — in the Pavilion — for an interesting, fun time with Pastor Elizabeth Kargbo.

COMING EVENTS: Through Sept 12 is the season of Prayer and Fasting. The church is getting ready to celebrate the first anniversary of the Stow Campus of New Life Church. Sunday, Sept 13, is Celebration Sunday.

Sunday, Sept. 13, is Anniversary Sunday. The three campuses will meet together – outside – at the Stow campus. Bring your lawn chairs at 10 a.m. for this celebration. Communion will be served. After service there’s a food truck, dessert, and New Life Cookies. There’ll also be a Kids Tent for some special activities. Come and celebrate. CDC guidelines will all be observed. Masks are available if you forget yours.

You may get the most up-go-date information by visiting www.newlifechurchonline.com/​coronavirus. If you need care or prayer during this time, call 330-562-6285 (calls go immediately to a staff member) or email care@newlifechurchonline.com.

A green bin for recycled papers is located at the north edge of the parking lot just off Route 91 next to the church sign. Flattened cardboard boxes and bagged shredded papers are also welcome.

The church is located at 4415 Darrow Road in Stow. Telephone is 330-562-6285. Email office@stownewlife.com or visit http.//​www.stownewlife.com.

Stow Community United Church of Christ is at 1567 Pilgrim Drive. Contact the church at 330-688-8927 or www.stowcommchurch.org.

Sunday Worship begins 10:30 a.m. Worship is being held either in the Fellowship Hall or outdoors. They are observing healthy protocol, maintaining distance, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. No Nursery Care is available at this time. Services are also being live streamed on Facebook.

RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH

Resurrection Lutheran Church, located at 1981 Graham Road, Stow, invites the community to worship with them at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook. Search Resurrection Lutheran Stow to find them. Prayers are also posted there daily. For more information, call 330-689-1045.