Faith and Religion

Kent Weeklies

Churches’ information listed here was current as of press time on Thursday. Attendees should contact their church for specific information on schedule and program changes.

Tallmadge United Methodist Church

Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe Road, continues to hold Sunday Drive-in worship services in the back parking lot and welcomes all visitors and guests. There are two services on Sundays, one at 9:30 a.m and one at 10:45 a.m.

Services include music, scripture reading a children’s message and the Rev. Scott Low giving the message. A free will offering is available as you leave each service and if you are a guest from another church, support the ministry and mission of your church by the means they provide.

Small group studies are available and meeting on the church lawn, in a backyard, under the portico at church or at a MACA Park pavilion.

Sign up and the group leader will connect with you about the group’s next meeting date and location. To sign up or see what you would be interested in check our website: www.tallmadgeumc.org.

St. Mark Lutheran Church

St. Mark Lutheran Church will have Worship Service Hours at 9:30 am as a single service for August in the church building with social distance between pews. The service will also be streamed live on its Facebook page or via audio bridge Call 1-773-231-9226, and when prompted, enter Meeting ID 149 585 9573# or the church’s YouTube channel https://​www.youtube.com/​chan-nel/​UCnhr1pVBdLmrudjzi0IXCPA/​videos?view_as=subscriber.

Sunday School at 9:15 a.m .will tentatively resume in the fall.

Church office hours are by appointment. Call 330-633-3718.

For event information, see the website or call the office for updates, as all events are subject to change.

The church is located at 158 North Ave, Tallmadge,. Its website is http://​www.stmark-lutheran.org/.

Tallmadge Lutheran Church

Tallmadge Lutheran Church, located just east of the Tallmadge Rec Center at 759 East Ave., has returned to in-person Sunday morning worship services at 8 am and 10:30 am with a time for Bible study for adults at 9:15 am. Face masks are required for in-person worship. TLC continues to offer a live-stream of Sunday morning worship at 8 am that can be found at www.facebook.com/​TallmadgeLutheranChurch and anytime at www.tlcoh.org. Call Pastor Andy at 330-633-4775 or visit the website www.tlcoh.org for more information.

Time to Register for Preschool - Tallmadge Christian Preschool is currently accepting new students for fall 2020-2021. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 and toilet trained to attend the preschool.

There currently are openings in a 3-4 yr. old Class on Tuesday & Thursday mornings and our 4-5 yr. old Class on Monday, Wednesday & Friday afternoon session. Morning classes run from 9:00-11:30 am and afternoon classes run from 12:15 pm – 2:45 pm. For more details regarding the classes or to register, call Laura Miller, Director, at 330-633-4908 or by email at lmiller@tlcoh.org.

First Congregational Church

First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, located at 85 Heritage Drive in Tallmadge, announces that the church building will be open for Inside Worship this Sunday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.

Parking Lot Worship will take place at the same time. Attendees of the Parking Lot service are invited to park in the front of the parking lot or on the side near the loud speakers. Sitting outside under the trees is also permitted.

Attendees can tune in to FM 103.1, or listen over the outside speaker system. The church will also broadcast on Facebook Live and display the worship service on the FCC Website later in the week.

The service will include scripture readings from Romans 13:8-14 and Matthew 18:15-21. Pastor David Brumbaugh will preach the message, “The Most Difficult Job in the World.” Tim Burns will be the liturgist this week.

During Inside Worship, the atrium and sanctuary will be available for use. First Congregational Church Protocol mandates that everyone must wear masks and sanitize at one of the stations or wash hands in the atrium restrooms upon entry.

Pew seating will be socially distanced. All visitors and guests are welcome to attend the inside and parking lot services. A free will offering will be available for those who wish to give. Check out the website (fcctallmadge.org) for information about new online, mobile, and text giving options.

Queen of Heaven Church

Queen of Heaven Church is located at 1800 Steese Road, Green. Weekend Masses through Labor Day weekend: Saturday Vigil 4:30 p.m;. Sunday 9 a.m .outdoors on front lawn, weather permitting, bring lawn chair, or indoors; and 11 a.m indoors. After Labor Day the weekend Mass schedule will revert to Saturday Vigil Mass 4:30 p.m., Sunday 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m..