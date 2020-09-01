Library Line

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

Unless otherwise noted, all library programs are free, thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Library.

Library Closed

The library will be closed all day on Monday, Sept. 7 for Labor Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Matthew Ball in Concert

Pianist and singer Matthew Ball AKA The Boogie Woogie Kid is the piano man with over 4.6 million YouTube views! Join us live on Facebook on Monday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. as Ball performs a family-friendly concert of New Orleans Song, Boogie-Woogie, and Swing Dance Era favorites. Hear classics like Ain’t Misbehavin, In the Mood, It Had to be You, When the Saints Go Marchin’ In, Basin Street Blues, Careless Love, and more. This concert will be broadcast at www.facebook.com/SMFPL.

Disney Trivia Night

Be our guest for a special Disney-themed virtual trivia night via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. This family-friendly event is open to fans of all ages. Work together as a team or compete as an individual to test your knowledge of Disney movies, music, characters and more. There will be 50 questions from 5 categories. To play, you will need a device to connect to Zoom, paper, and a pen. A valid email address must be provided to receive the Zoom invitation link. You will receive an email the day of the event with the link and instructions on how to join. Scoring is based on the honor system, and we will be playing for bragging rights. The meeting room will open at 6:45 p.m. and trivia will begin at 7 p.m. To register, call 330-688-3295 ext. 4 or visit www.smfpl.org.

Kids Recipe Exchange

Children ages 11 and under can submit their favorite recipes to our Kids Recipe Exchange any time between Sept. 1 and before Sept. 25. Email a copy of your recipe with your child’s name and age to kidsrecipes@smfpl.org. Feel free to send in photos of your child cooking and/or the finished dish. Once the recipes are compiled, we’ll share them on our website in a virtual cookbook.

Carry-Out Crafts for Kids

Pick up a craft to take home on the first and third Fridays this fall. These craft kits can be picked up at the Drive-Up Window or inside at the Checkout Desk while supplies last. Crafts are intended for ages 2-8. Additional household supplies, such as glue and markers, will be required to complete the crafts.

Virtual Cooking Class: Italian Basics

Go to facebook.com/SMFPL to join Chef Catherine, owner of Western Reserve School of Cooking, as she leads a virtual Italian Basics demo on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. Looking for the perfect meatball recipe? Look no further! Chef Catherine’s Ricotta Meatballs will fit the bill. Learn how to make these and other Italian basics. You can use these meatballs in a traditional tomato sauce, in a meatloaf, or for meatball subs. These virtual classes allow everyone to attend. No registration, no tickets, no waiting lists, and no limits.

Kindergarten Readiness: Home Activity Series

You can prepare your 4- or 5-year-old child for kindergarten success by practicing the necessary skills at home, and Spike’s Place is here to help! Every month, we'll post stories, songs, and tips on our website. Activity kits will be available to pick up while supplies last. These activities will help your child practice skills recommended by the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District. Visit www.smfpl.org/kindergarten for more information.

Acme Community Cash Back

Please start saving your Acme receipts again during Acme’s Community Cash Back program. Receipts must be received by January 30, 2021. A collection box is located near the Checkout Desk or they can be put in the book drop. Thank you!

Story Time at Home

Do you miss Story Time? You can still enjoy stories and songs from home every Tuesday at 10 AM by visiting www.facebook.com/SMFPL. To access our full collection, go to www.smfpl.org, click the Children’s tab and then “Story Time at Home”.

Booklists for Kids

Find some of our favorite materials without leaving home. By clicking “parent teacher resources” under the Children’s tab on our website, you can navigate to our curated booklists for children. Our parenting booklists cover topics like toilet training, death, special needs, health and illness, mindfulness, diversity, and more. These lists are by no means exhaustive, so if you’re interested in something specific, please contact us at 330-688-3295 ext. 5. We are always happy to give recommendations based on age and interests. We’ll even put together packs of books for you to pick up through the Drive-Up Window or at our Checkout Desk.

Using Your Library from Home

Health and safety during library visits is our number one priority, but sometimes there’s no place like home. We are working hard to make as many online library services and programs available to you as possible. If you choose to stay at home, know that you have a wealth of resources that are available to you. If you are new to the online experience and need some guidance, we are just a phone call or email away. Call 330-688-3295 ext. 4 or email a librarian at information@smfpl.org. Stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For the latest in library services, visit www.smfpl.org.