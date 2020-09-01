Library news & events

Kent Weeklies

Virtual programs

Find more information on virtual programming at www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

All Ages Virtual Storytime: Sept. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m.

For safety purposes registration is required. Enter your email address and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number to receive a Zoom invitation and password at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event. The password/invitation should not be shared with others. At the beginning of the storytime, the adult and child should be visible in the frame. Anyone without a child present will be removed from the meeting. For assistance getting set up on Zoom, call the library.

Animal Crossing for Teens -- Island Show and Tell: Sept. 16 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Show off your island, come visit Ms. Jen’s island, and exchange Dodo codes and DIYs. Please register with your island name and come prepared to share and explore. Registration and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. (Please do not share this with others).

Cricut Stickers with Google Drawings: Sept. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Learn how to use Google Drawings to create easy stickers to print and cut on the Cricut. We’ll share best practices for layouts and sizes. Send your finished design to the library staff at the end of the class. We’ll print and cut it for you to pick-up later at the drive-up window. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.

Health Chats: Vascular Health or Metabolic Gut Health: Sept. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Local experts from the Western Reserve Hospital inform and educate you on the latest health and wellness trends, answer questions about specific care topics and provide you with helpful resources you can trust. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Riverfront Readers Book Club: Sept. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This group meets the third Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome. This month, we are reading Book of Unknown Americans by Christina Henriquez. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. Digital copies of the book are available.

Afternoon Adventures: Sept. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Get ready for some fun, pretend play! This program is geared for children of all ages. Starting the Tuesday before each event, we'll have take-home kits available to be picked up at the library. On Saturday, we'll post a video and a special tutorial on how to use the items in your kits to create some dramatic playthings . We can't wait to see what you create! There will also be books on hand to check out that go with each month's theme so you can act out a scene or just read together. This month's theme is "Talk Like a Pirate!

Urban Ecology: Sept. 19 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Let’s take a closer look together at the world around us to see how people and plants interact in our environment. Pick up a field journal to record your observations and join us for an activity and time to share your findings. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.

Library hours

Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 5 p.m. Masks covering nose, chin and mouth are required for entry into the building and must remain on for the duration of the visit.