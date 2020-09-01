Cuyahoga Falls Library News & Events

Kent Weeklies

Virtual programs

Find more information on virtual programming at www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

All Ages Virtual Storytime: Sept. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m.

For safety purposes registration is required. Enter your email address and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number to receive a Zoom invitation and password at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event. The password/invitation should not be shared with others. At the beginning of the storytime, the adult and child should be visible in the frame. Anyone without a child present will be removed from the meeting. For assistance getting set up on Zoom, call the library.

Between the Ages Book Club: Sept. 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Encourage your teens to enjoy Young Adult (YA) literature by attending this parent/teen book club. Any adult interested in YA literature is welcome. This month we are reading I Will Always Write Back by Caitlin Alifirenka and Martin Ganda. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Registration and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Leveraging Your Social Media: Sept. 9 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Did you know that Social Media is a powerful job-seeking tool? More than 90% of employers utilize social media to source candidates. Is yours generating the results you need? Learn how to create a searchable presence online and utilize your social media to execute an effective job search. Platforms covered include LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Presented by Ohio Means Jobs. Registration requested. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Intro to Bullet Journaling: Sept. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Bullet journaling is a simple system that has helped thousands of people stay organized and take control of their time. Learn the basics of the bullet journal method as we show you how to create custom spreads that work for your life. We'll also show you how to use free MakerSpace tools to optimize and personalize your bullet journal.

Library hours

Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 5 p.m. Masks covering nose, chin and mouth are required for entry into the building and must remain on for the duration of the visit.