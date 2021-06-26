WKSU public radio music program Shuffle to launch weekly podcast

Courtesy of WKSU

WKSU’s local music feature program, Shuffle, is launching a weekly podcast on Thursday, June 24. The podcast will expand and deepen Shuffle’s commitment to music and artists in Northeast Ohio through long-form interviews, deep-dive reporting and conversations with expert contributors.

The podcast will release a new episode every Thursday. Listeners can follow and listen wherever they get their podcasts. Shuffle will continue to air on WKSU 89.7 every other Thursday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. The podcast released on the same day will be an extended version of the broadcast.

The podcast will feature Shuffle creator, Amanda Rabinowitz, and Shuffle producer, Brittany Nader. Rabinowitz and Nader will serve as hosts, journalists and commentators.

“Northeast Ohio is full of musicians with incredible talent and ambition. Our music community is vibrant and pushes boundaries – with our bi-weekly Shuffle program on WKSU, we could barely keep up with all of the excellent new artists, ideas and stories,” said Rabinowitz. “The Shuffle podcast creates a platform where we can feature everything happening in the music community and engage directly with artist, listeners and music appreciators.”

Rabinowitz and Nader’s commentary and music recommendations on the Shuffle podcast provide a curated, well-researched guide to music for people who want to engage with culture in their community. The podcast’s focus on local music—from performers spanning a diverse range of genres, genders, ages, races and backgrounds—provides a platform for artists and builds awareness around their creative work. Rabinowitz and Nader will also report on news and issues within the music community – on everything from the story behind an independent record store opening amid the pandemic to a new online performance series spotlighting Northeast Ohio Black musicians.

“There’s a gap in the media and entertainment community when it comes to long-form audio content featuring our Northeast Ohio musicians,” said Nader. “The Shuffle podcast will create a space for conversations about our music community – where there is so much energy and activity.”

The Shuffle podcast will feature interviews with musicians, reporting on the music community, commentary between Rabinowitz and Nader and interviews with expert contributors. Contributors include: Annie Nickoloff, arts and culture writer for Cleveland.com; Jeff Niesel, music journalist; Annie Zaleski, Cleveland-based author, editor and journalist; Larry Gargus, creator and host of Bleachmouth Post Script music podcast; Kenny Averiett, Akron-based music writer, booker for Porch Rokr and co-manager of the Oakdale House venue; and John Stursa, co-founder of I’m From Cleveland.

Follow the podcast and listen on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, at wksu.org/shuffle or wherever you get your podcasts. There will be more than 15 episodes to listen to.

