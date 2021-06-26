Cuyahoga Falls Library: Virtual programs on COVID-19, Saving for College

Courtesy of Cuyahoga Falls Library

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

COVID-19 Update 6/29/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Learn more about COVID-19 and vaccine information. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by, Erin Onder, Western Reserve Hospital. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Virtual Storytime 6/30/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. Registration required.

Make a Sunprint 7/6/2021 3 - 4 p.m.

Using the power of the sun, and whatever supplies you grab outside or in, learn to make some chromatic art, aka Sunprints. Most of the supplies will be provided and available for pickup at the driveup window starting June 29th. You can complete this activity as soon as you pick up your materials Attend the zoom meeting if you need help or have questions! Registration required.

Business Book Discussion 7/7/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Join us as we discuss our current and favorite business, leadership, and inspirational reads. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Saving For College 7/8/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Learn how to save now for your family's future college expenses. Established in 1989, the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority is a state agency within the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The Ohio Tuition Trust Authority sponsors and administers CollegeAdvantage, Ohio's 529 college savings program. It is a tax-advantaged way to save for future college expenses. Registration required.

- Submitted by the staff at the Cuyahoga Falls Library