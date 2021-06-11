Cuyahoga Falls Library: Live and Virtual Programs

Courtesy of Cuyahoga Falls Library

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Create Your Story: Take-Home Kits 6/14/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Fuel your creative side! All summer long, the children's department will be providing weekly take-home kits inspired by such beloved stories as Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. Kits might include art projects, crafts, and other activities you can do at home. These kits are geared toward kids ages 5+, although children of all ages may sign up.

Meditative Monday: Cord Weaving 6/14/2021 6 - 7 p.m.

Join us in learning the art of Kumihimo or cord weaving. This repetitive artform can be a lovely meditative way to take a break in your day. Join us for our group Zoom call to get started with this skill, and craft together. Supplies will be provided to try this process together. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library services and the State Library of Ohio. Registration is required.

Virtual Storytime 6/16/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. Registration required.

Author Trish Ostroski 6/16/2021 1 - 2 p.m.

Join local author Trish Ostroski as she discusses her book There’s a Rooster in my Bathroom!: a Quest for Meaning in the Bathroom, the Boardroom and Beyond. With insights and observations from her life lived in places like Moldova and Hollywood, Trish will share her life lessons from experiences in the Peace Corps, living through an earthquake, and a life in writing. Registration required.

Riverfront Readers Book Club 6/17/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

This group meets the third Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome. This month, we are reading Someone Knows my Name by Lawrence Hills. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book. Registration required.

Full STEAM Ahead! 6/21/2021 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Push it! Pull it! Learn about force with Marshmallow Launchers and Straw Rockets. This STEM program is geared for kids in K- 2nd grade. We'll explore fun, hands-on, science-based activities to learn about STEM concepts. Each child will receive a kit prior to the Zoom event on June 21st. A Zoom link will be shared via email the day of the program. Registration is required and space is limited

Mix it up! with Lindsay Ward 6/22/2021 6 - 7 p.m.

Get ready for an evening of art with local author, Lindsay Ward! Lindsay is the author of such favorites as This Book is Gray, This Book is for Coloring. and Scooper and Dumper. Each child registered will receive a copy of This Book Is For Coloring, markers, paints, and a paintbrush. The evening of the program, kids will participate via Zoom in an interactive art program based on the book as well as a reading of This Book is Gray by the author. This program is for all ages and registration is required. A Zoom link will be shared via email the day of the program. This program generously funded by Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, our artistic partner for the Summer Reading Program, 2021.

- Submitted by the staff at the Cuyahoga Falls Library