Cuyahoga Falls Library: Live and Virtual Programs

Courtesy of Falls Public Library

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org

Create Your Story: Take-Home Kits 6/7/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Fuel your creative side! All summer long, the children's department will be providing weekly take-home kits inspired by such beloved stories as Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. Kits might include art projects, crafts, and other activities you can do at home. These kits are geared toward ages 5+, although children of all ages may sign up. Registration is required.

Teen Summer Reading. Alice in Wonderland Art 6/8/2021 3 - 4 p.m.

Follow us down the rabbit hole and make some cool Alice in Wonderland 3D art (not the 3D printer). Most of the supplies will be provided and available for pickup at the drive-up window starting June 1st. You can complete this activity as soon as you pick up your materials. Attend the zoom meeting if you need help or have questions! Registration required.

Virtual Storytime 6/9/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. Registration Required.

Mastering the Interview 6/9/2021 1 - 2 p.m.

Do you know what employers are looking for during an interview? This workshop will cover common interview questions, why employers ask them, and how to provide the answer they are looking for. Additionally, you will learn how to prepare for the interview including developing your own unique 30-second commercial, S.T.A.R. stories, how to dress to impress, and pre-interview preparations. Presented by OhioMeansJobs|Summit County. Registration required.

Creative Tales Art Club 6/9/2021 4 - 5 p.m.

Get ready to explore art! During this weekly program, kids going into 2nd - 5th grade will explore a variety of art techniques and styles based on different children's books. This program will be taught via Zoom each week by a licensed art teacher. Each child will receive a selection of art materials to complete weekly projects. Registration for the entire 6-week session is required. Please register only if your child is able to attend each weekly session. A Zoom link will be sent via email the day of each event.

This program is thanks to a grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), and awarded by the State Library of Ohio

Saving For College 6/10/2021 1 - 2 p.m.

Learn how to save now for your family's future college expenses. Established in 1989, the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority is a state agency within the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The Ohio Tuition Trust Authority sponsors and administers CollegeAdvantage, Ohio's 529 college savings program. It is a tax-advantaged way to save for future college expenses. Registration required.

From Photos to Stitches 6/11/2021 5 - 6 p.m.This class will show how to upload your own images and turn them into a pattern to use for cross stitch, diamond painting, or even fusible beads. We will show the steps for uploading your images as well as some settings to adjust the quality. There is even a section that shows what colors of embroidery floss to purchase. This class is for grades 6 and up. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library services and the State Library of Ohio. Registration is required.

- Submitted by the staff at the Cuyahoga Falls Library