Virtual programs for all ages at Cuyahoga Falls Library

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime 5/26/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages.

Summer Reading, 2021 begins for Kids, Teens, and Adults 5/27/2021 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Earn coupons for meeting weekly reading goals and enter drawings for the chance to win prizes! Keep an eye out on the front page of our website to sign up and start earning!

Business Book Discussion 6/2/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Join us as we discuss our current and favorite business, leadership, and inspirational reads. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

STEAMwarts Academy 6/7/2021 2 - 4 p.m.

STEAMwarts Academy presented by Challenge Island will be a hands-on and interactive STEAM program of all things wizardly. Kids will create and engineer a ride based on the famous goblin bank. Other games and activities will be included based on the wizarding theme. Each child will receive a kit of materials prior to the Zoom event. A Zoom link will be sent via email the day of the event. Registration is required and this program is geared for kids 6-12 years of age. Registration begins 5/27/2021 at 8 a.m.

Teen Summer Reading. Alice in Wonderland Art 6/8/2021 3 - 4 p.m.

Follow us down the rabbit hole and make some cool Alice in Wonderland 3D art (not the 3D printer). Most of the supplies will be provided and available for pickup at the drive-up window starting June 1st. You can complete this activity as soon as you pick up your materials. Attend the zoom meeting if you need help or have questions! Registration required.

Mini Junk Journals 6/8/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

Junk journals are hand-crafted notebooks created out of recycled materials. Join us as we show you how to make one! All supplies will be provided by the library in the form of a kit available for pickup. Please include your email when registering so you can receive kit pickup instructions and a link for the class. Registration begins 5/18/2021 at 8 a.m.

Current Library Services:

The library is open for quick browsing. Computers and WiFi tables are first-come, first-serve basis for a 1 hour limit. Printer, scanner, and copier are available as self-serve in the reference or children’s spaces. If you need assistance, please visit the circulation desk. Virtual reference via chat and telephone are available as well as virtual programming for all ages. Free WiFi will continued to be offered in the parking lot.

- Submitted by the staff at the Cuyahoga Falls Library