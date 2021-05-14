Summer Reading Program to begin at Cuyahoga Falls Library

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Drinking Water and Your Health 5/17/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

This presentation will provide an overview of the nutritional benefits of drinking water for your health. It will also describe the potential sources of drinking water contamination including microorganisms that result in transmission of waterborne diseases and environmental pollutants. We will also briefly discuss methods of drinking water disinfection and standards and regulations to ensure a safe drinking water supply. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by, Michelle Hooth, PhD, DABT, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime 5/19/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required.

Riverfront Readers Book Club 5/20/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

This group meets the third Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome. This month, we are reading Butter Honey Pig Bread by Francesa Ekwuyasi. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book. Registration required

Save the Date: Summer Reading, 2021 begins for Kids, Teens, and Adults 5/27/2021 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Earn coupons for meeting weekly reading goals and enter drawings for the chance to win prizes! Keep an eye out on the front page of our website to sign up and start earning!

Current Library Services:

The library is open for quick browsing (30 minute limit). Computers and WiFi tables are first-come, first-serve basis for a 1 hour limit. Printer, scanner, and copier are available as self-serve in the reference or children’s spaces. If you need assistance, please visit the circulation desk. Virtual reference via chat and telephone are available as well as virtual programming for all ages. Free WiFi will continued to be offered in the parking lot.

- Submitted by the staff at the Cuyahoga Falls Library