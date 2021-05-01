Gardening programs at Cuyahoga Falls Library

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Quilted Paper Greeting Cards 5/3/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

Create a unique “quilted” card design using colorful paper squares. Supplies will be provided by the library in the form of a kit available for pickup. Please include your email when registering so you can receive kit pickup instructions and a link for the class.

Cuyahoga Falls Community Gardens 5/4/2021 6 - 7 p.m.

Join us on Zoom to learn how to get a plot at Keyser Park to start gardening, enjoying your own produce, and enjoying a sense of community with fellow gardeners. Gardening questions will also be discussed. Grow with us! Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime 5/5/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages.

Minority & Women-Owned Businesses 5/5/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Discover business opportunities and resources that are unique to minority and women-owned businesses. Part of the Business & Career Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Brian Walters, Small Business Development Center. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Introduction to Rain Gardens 5/6/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Join Becca Zak from Summit Metro Parks to learn why rain gardens matter, how to pick appropriate plants, and how to plan a rain garden right in your own yard. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Cricut: Uploads 5/6/2021 7 - 8 p.m.

Let's learn the ins and outs of uploading our own designs and images into Cricut Design Space. We will go over the different file types you can upload as well as the tools to modify those files in the upload process for both printing or cutting. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library services and the State Library of Ohio. Registration is required.

Current Library Services:

The library is open for quick browsing (30 minute limit). Computers and WiFi tables are first-come, first-serve basis for a 1 hour limit. Printer, scanner, and copier are available as self-serve in the reference or children’s spaces. If you need assistance, please visit the circulation desk. Virtual reference via chat and telephone are available as well as virtual programming for all ages. Free WiFi will continued to be offered in the parking lot.

- Submitted by the staff at the Cuyahoga Falls Library