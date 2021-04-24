Virtual programs for all ages at Cuyahoga Falls Library

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Magnetic Slime 4/27/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

We’ll supply all the materials needed to create a slime that is magnetic! Be sure to include your email when you register to receive a link to the tutorial and to let you know when the kit of materials is ready for pickup.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime 4/28/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages.

Leveraging Your Social Media 4/28/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Did you know that Social Media is a powerful job seeking tool? More than 90% of employers utilize social media to source candidates. Is yours generating the results you need? Learn how to create a searchable presence online and utilize your social media to execute an effective job search. Platforms covered include LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Presented by Ohio Means Jobs. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Quilted Paper Greeting Cards (Virtual) 5/3/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

Create a unique “quilted” card design using colorful paper squares. Supplies will be provided by the library in the form of a kit available for pickup. Please include your email when registering so you can receive kit pickup instructions and a link for the class.

Current Library Services:

The library is open for quick browsing (30 minute limit). Computers and WiFi tables are first-come, first-serve basis for a 1 hour limit. Printer, scanner, and copier are available as self-serve in the reference or children’s spaces. If you need assistance, please visit the circulation desk. Virtual reference via chat and telephone are available as well as virtual programming for all ages. Free WiFi will continued to be offered in the parking lot.

- Submitted by the staff at the Cuyahoga Falls Library