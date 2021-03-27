Virtual programs for all ages at Cuyahoga Falls Library

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Kids Create and Read-At Home! 3/30/2021 10 - 11:00 a.m.

Take storytime home with you! Sign up for one of our storytime kits, which will include a book to check out and art project. While each kit's theme does match our weekly storytime (held via Zoom at 10 am on Wednesdays), the storytime kits do NOT have a set meeting time. They are intended to be independent take-home activities. Kits will be offered weekly through October and November and are intended for preschoolers - 1st graders. They are generously funded by the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center. Registration is required.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime 4/7/2021 10 - 11:00 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required.

How to Write a Business Plan 4/7/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

This seminar covers the importance and mechanics of writing the business plan, small business loans and lines of credit. Part of the Business & Career Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Brian Walters, Small Business Development Center. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Paper as Technology 4/8/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

Let's learn together how this simple craft has been able to bring big ideas to life in SPACE! Then we will work with different types of paper folding and come up with our own new ideas. Registration is required. Grades 2 and up are welcome. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library services and the State Library of Ohio.

Current Library Services:

The library is open for quick browsing (30 minute limit). Computers and WiFi tables are first-come, first-serve basis for a 1 hour limit. Printer, scanner, and copier are available as self-serve in the reference or children’s spaces. If you need assistance, please visit the circulation desk. Virtual reference via chat and telephone are available as well as virtual programming for all ages. Free WiFi will continued to be offered in the parking lot.

- Submitted by the staff at the Cuyahoga Falls Library