Cuyahoga Falls Library offering virtual program for all ages

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The library is providing drive-thru & contact-free services until further notice. In-person browsing and computer use are currently unavailable.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Cozy Up with CFL

Stop by the library to pick-up your bingo card, check the library’s Facebook page, and be sure to subscribe to our email newsletter so you can see all the ways our collection and take-home kits can bring you comfort this winter! www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/cozy-up-with-cfl.

Meditative Monday: Origami Stars - 2/8/2021 6 - 7 p.m.

Join us in this live, virtual class to learn how to make simple paper stars that can act as bracelet charms, stitch makers, earrings and more. And they glow in the dark! Grades 2 and up are welcome. Registration is required.This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library services and the State Library of Ohio.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime - 2/9/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required.

Take-Home Tuesday | Chocolate Tasting - 2/9/2021 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Who doesn't love a bit of chocolate to make your Valentine's Day sweet? This week we'll be offering a chocolate tasting kit, which will include a few different types of chocolate, as well as a tasting mat and scorecard. To extend the activity, participants can certainly add some chocolates of their own. Each kit serves 2 people. It's a date after all! Registration is required. You will receive an email with detailed pick-up and activity instructions.

Between the Ages Book Club - 2/9/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Encourage your teens to enjoy Young Adult (YA) literature by attending this parent/teen book club. Any adult interested in YA literature is welcome. This month we are reading Dread Nation by Justina Ireland. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services Call the library to reserve your copy of the book. Registration and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. (Please do not share this with others) Digital copies of the book are available at The Ohio Digital Library.

Saving For College - 2/11/2021 1 - 2:00 p.m.

Learn how to save now for your family's future college expenses. Established in 1989, the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority is a state agency within the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The Ohio Tuition Trust Authority sponsors and administers CollegeAdvantage, Ohio's 529 college savings program. It is a tax-advantaged way to save for future college expenses.

Intro to Goodreads - 2/17/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

Learn your way around Goodreads--a social media platform for book lovers! Organize titles you want to read, have read or are currently reading. Find friends, review titles and more with this website meant to catalog all your favorite reads. Please include your email when you register so we can send you the Zoom link to this class.