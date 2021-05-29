Lendmark Financial Services opens new branch in Cuyahoga Falls

Kent Weeklies

Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new branch in Cuyahoga Falls, expanding its presence throughout the Buckeye State. It is located at 692 Howe Ave.

The Cuyahoga Falls branch marks Lendmark’s 23rd location in Ohio. Lendmark anticipates serving more than 500 customers in the branch in its first year while meeting safe social distancing guidelines and following CDC guidelines. The company will complement its in-person customer service with strong digital and online offerings.

Branch manager Debra Cummings, who was promoted from within the company, will lead the Cuyahoga Falls location.

“Planned and unplanned life events still happen, causing many consumers to look for financial resources to meet these needs,” said Bobby Aiken, CEO of Lendmark Financial Services. “Our team will be laser focused on serving the Cuyahoga Falls community, delivering personalized and convenient household credit solutions that meet their respective financial needs.”

To find a nearby Lendmark branch, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com/branch-finder.

Lendmark Financial Services provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by protecting household wealth, offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates nearly 400 branches in 19 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmark.info.