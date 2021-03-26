Howard Hanna recognizes Realtors with Best of the Best Award

Kent Weeklies

The National Sales Excellence Award honored Mike Gower, Lisa Kraus, and Dianna Palmeri for being amongst the top 5% Realtors nationally, while Howard Hanna's Best of the Best Award recognized the accomplishment of being in the top 3% company-wide.

An unprecedented and unpredictable year, 2020 presented unforeseen challenges that became amazing opportunities for growth in the real estate industry. Thanks to all of the agents and employees who adapted to the new landscape, Howard Hanna is marching forward from this unusual year of outstanding achievements, celebrating individual and collective successes today, tomorrow, and in the year ahead.

Each year, Howard Hanna holds Awards Events throughout its market areas to celebrate the successes of its top agents and associates. This year’s March Forth with Momentum 2021 Awards included several regional events and celebrated the more than 10,000 agents and 2,000 employees who call Howard Hanna home.

“Our awards events are more than just a time to celebrate our agents and associates. They’re also opportunities to showcase all that Howard Hanna has to offer. As we celebrate and recognize our sales associates we appreciate that their dedication and professionalism illustrate why Howard Hanna continues to be the choice for consumers when it comes to buying and selling a home,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.