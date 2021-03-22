Business News: Vegan, gluten-free Easter dinners

Kent Weeklies

Seven Grains Natural Market in Tallmadge will be preparing Fully Cooked Easter Dinners this year.

Dinners will include Spiral Sliced Ham (uncured and never any nitrates or antibiotics), redskin mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned cubed sweet potatoes, your choice of seasoned green beans or brussel sprouts, tossed salad, dinner roll, and your choice of apple, cherry, or pecan pie - everything is scratch made here in their kitchen. Gluten Free or Vegan plate options are available as well. All Easter dinner orders should be placed with the prepared foods department and must be received by 6 pm Sunday, March 28. A 50% non-refundable deposit is due at time of reservation.

Seven Grains is also taking orders for No Nitrate Spiral Hams for those who love to prepare their meals. And for those with gluten intolerance, the Spiral Hams are also gluten free

Seven Grains Natural Market is a full service Natural Foods Supermarket, specializing in homemade prepared entrees, salads, and a full deli. Seven Grains Natural Market is located at 92 West Ave in Tallmadge.

For more information contact Gina Krieger at Seven Grains at 330-633-9999 or visit www.sevengrains.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram