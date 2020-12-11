Business News

Kent Weeklies

Holiday dinners at Seven Grains Natural Market

Seven Grains Natural Market in Tallmadge will be preparing fully prepared Christmas Dinners this holiday season.

The dinner willl include nitrate free Spiral Ham (never any antibiotics), redskin mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned cubed sweet potatoes, choice of seasoned green beans or roasted Brussel sprouts, fresh cranberry orange relish, tossed salad, dinner roll, and choice of apple or pumpkin pie, scratch made in their kitchen with nothing artificial. Gluten Free or Vegan plate options are available as well for an additional cost per person.

Available are four-, eight- and 12-person meals. All Christmas dinner orders should be placed with the prepared foods department and must be received by 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 at 330-633-9999. Call for prices and more information.

Seven Grains Natural Market is a full service Natural Foods Supermarket, specializing in homemade prepared entrees, salads, and a full deli. Seven Grains Natural Market is located at 92 West Ave. in Tallmadge.

For more information contact Gina Krieger at Seven Grains at 330-633-9999 or visit www.sevengrains.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter