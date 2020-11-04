Ferry Industries announces Courtney Mahan named as CFO

Kent Weeklies

Courtney L. Mahan has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Ferry Industries Inc. in Stow, producer of rotational molding machinery for the global plastics industry.

Mahan, a resident of Bristolville, has been with Ferry Industries for three years, as accounting manager and then controller. She is a graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor of business administration in accounting, plus an MBA from Cleveland State University.

Mahan strongly contributes to Ferry’s management team, showing an excellent financial acumen, highly organized methods and strong leadership, all with a pleasant and professional attitude. Her previous work experience as assistant controller and controller has aided Mahan’s rapid growth within Ferry with a strong understanding of the business.

Ferry Industries designs and manufactures rotational molding equipment in three configurations: carousel, in-line shuttle and rocking oven, for use in industries ranging from playground equipment to kayaks to large-scale tanks. The company also engineers custom machines for its expanding domestic and international markets.

Ferry has an installed base of more than 1,400 machines in more than 60 countries. Ferry also produces ancillary support equipment to automate and streamline production for increased speed, economy and consistency.