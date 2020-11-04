Business: Holiday dinners available at Seven Grains

Kent Weeklies

Seven Grains Natural Market in Tallmadge will be preparing Fully Cooked Dinners this holiday season. Thanksgiving dinner will feature Free Range Ohio Turkey (never any antibiotics), redskin mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned cubed sweet potatoes, choice of seasoned green beans or Brussel sprouts, savory stuffing, fresh cranberry orange relish, tossed salad, dinner roll, and choice of apple or pumpkin pie slice.

Christmas meals include choice of Turkey or Nitrate Free, Uncured, No Antibiotic Ham along with all other sides. Gluten Free or Vegan plate options are available as well for an additional $5.99 per person. Four person meals start at $55.99; $99.99 serves 8; and $139.99 serves 12. Additional 20% custom order fee for “all-white meat” substitution. All Thanksgiving dinner orders should be placed with the prepared foods department and must be received by 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Christmas meal orders should be placed by 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Call 330-633-9999.

Seven Grains is also introducing its new Vegan Pumpkin Rolls. Original/gluten free pumpkin rolls are $12.99 and Vegan rolls, $14.99.

Seven Grains Natural Market is a full service Natural Foods Supermarket, specializing in homemade prepared entrees, salads, and a full deli. Seven Grains Natural Market is located at 92 West Ave. in Tallmadge.

For more information contact Gina Krieger at Seven Grains at 330-633-9999 or visit www.sevengrains.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.