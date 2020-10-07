Sprenger Health Care Heather Knoll awarded VA contract

Kent Weeklies

Sprenger Health Care Health Knoll in Tallmadge was recently awarded a VA contract becoming Summit County’s first and only skilled nursing facility to obtain one. This contract will now provide accessible healthcare to veterans in the area and allows Heather Knoll to bring their five star services to more members of the community.

Heather Knoll will provide veterans private suites, while offering them physical, occupational and speech therapy services through their rehabilitation. Long stay assistance for those in need is also available. Veterans will enjoy additional amenities and acknowledgements such as veteran happy hour, wall of honor with featuring military photos, veteran story circle, and veteran party package for veterans overseas and community programs. Heather Knoll a 5 star CMS rated facility, is excited to provide exceptional care to the veteran community. Please call the facility directly at 330-688-8600 for more information.