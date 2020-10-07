Hudson company offers tips for special needs students and school routines

HUDSON – Back to school was far from traditional this year, due to the pandemic and the need for many districts to incorporate an online learning strategy as a part of the school week. Even when in the buildings, children and teens started the school year with required masks, the need to social distance and other new rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adjustment can be especially challenging for students with special needs. Juli Augustin, a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst Supervisor with ABA Behavioral Specialists in Hudson, said there are steps that parents and guardians can take to make getting ready for school and going through a school day easier.

The most important thing is establishing a routine, Augustin said.

“For special needs children, the deviation from their regular schedule and normal daily activities is often much harder for them to cope with than it is for other children,” Augustin said. “Generally, a school day provides that much-needed stability for our special needs children. However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, school is going to look and feel very different for students as they adapt to new safety protocols.”

A major challenge for some students is getting them used to wearing masks, Augustin said.

“That physical piece can be harder, depending on the child,” Augustin said. “Your child will likely be required to wear a mask in school and all public places. Teach them how to put it on and take it off and why they must wear it. Additionally, make wearing a mask more fun by offering them choices in designs and fabrics.”

A system of rewards and practice can be helpful in getting students into the habit of wearing a mask, Augustin said. One technique is the first/then technique, where the parent or guardian say what their child must do, then they can receive an award.

“’First we take your temperature, then we can go to the park,’” Augustin gave as an example. “’First, you wash your hands for 20 seconds, and then you can have a popsicle.’”

Repetition and consistency are key to help students accept changes such as daily mask-wearing, temperature taking and social distancing, Augustin said.

“The first five times it might not stick, but by the 10th, the 12th, it gets easier,” she said. “The practice is key, and the reward.”

Other tips include having children and teens watching videos that model the behavior they need to copy, and to listen to stories about the needed activities. Augustin said that one model is Social Stories, created by Dr. Carol Gray in 1991. These are short narratives of a particular situation, in this case going back to school in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, that help special needs children understand what to expect and why. The stories are adapted for each child’s needs and help give them a concrete understanding of the situations they will face.

“It is going to be all about prepping them through practice, repetition and the reward,” said Augustin. “In applied behavior analysis therapy, we always try to replace the negative language with positive. So, tell them what they can do instead of telling them what not to do.”

More information is available at https://ababehavioralspecialists.com or reach out to ABA Behavior Specialists at 330-655-6900.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com