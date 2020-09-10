Anthony Slabaugh Remodeling and Design recognized Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2020

Kent Weeklies

Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Anthony Slabaugh Remodeling and Design in Stow as the No. 477 on its 42nd annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2020. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2020, the TOP 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs.

Anthony Slabaugh Remodeling and Design was chosen as a 2020 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

Anthony Slabaugh Remodeling and Design is a design-build remodeling firm with a reputation for having an organized, detailed, and well-planned remodeling process. Their goal is to eliminate stress for clients as much as possible. The firm was established in 1997 by Anthony and has evolved from a hands-on carpenter company into a highly regarded remodeling business.

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”

Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.