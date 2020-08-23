Head Coach: Curtis Ahrens (7th season, 2nd at Southeast)



Assistant Coaches: Justin Hovis



2019 Record: 5-11-2 (2-5-1 Portage Trail Conference County Division)



Returning Letterwinners (10): Mark Presley, Collin Timms, Dominic Marchitiello, Max LaChance, Logan Dillner, Ben Pfile, Mack Campbell, Richie Haas, Michael Hetrick, Kaden Wood



Letterwinners Lost (6): Ryan Gellatly, Nathaniel Kurtz, Zach Bohn, Eric Fields, Pierce Zorica, Brad Presley



Overall:



Southeast has steep holes to fill, having graduated both of their first team all-conference honorees from last year in keeper Zach Bohn and midfielder Nate Kurtz, who led the 2019 Pirates in goals with nine.



The good news is Southeast has the necessary depth to fill both spots.



The Pirates’ midfield happens to be one of their strong suits, including second team all-conference honoree Mark Presley.



Meanwhile, while three potential keepers compete for time, Southeast returns all four starting defenders from a year ago to protect the net.



"The boys have picked up training where we left off from last season which is a huge positive and starting point," Pirates coach Curtis Ahrens said. "I have been able to incorporate more advance concepts of the game (and) they are starting to see the benefits. We are driven by a large upper class with 13 of our 18 guys being juniors or seniors."



Forwards:



The Pirates "have a strong group of forwards," led by senior Dominic Marchitiello, who "came on really strong at the end of last season," including seven goals, and "should be a force to reckon with this season." Junior Kaden Wood "was injured a majority of last season but is looking good early." Freshman Gavin Bertka "has shown some promise this summer."



Midfielders:



The "midfield should be our strength" with senior Mark Presley, a second team All-Portage Trail Conference County Division selection in 2019, holding down the middle and fellow seniors Max LaChance and Collin Timms on the outside. The Pirates do have to replace a first team All-County midfielder in Nate Kurtz — and the hope is that junior Michael Hetrick "will help to fill that void this season." Meanwhile, freshmen Trevor Gump and Preston Muccino "are gaining confidence" and "beginning to learn the system very quickly."



Defenders:



The Pirates are returning all four of their starting defenders from a season ago in seniors Logan Dillner and Ben Pfile and juniors Mack Campbell and Richie Haas. Campbell was a second team All-County selection a season ago. Senior Ryan Grudosky and junior Michael Carroll have "shown great growth in ability and confidence from last season" while freshman Blake Dillner has "shown some early season qualities that we will need in the back as well."



Goalies:



It’s an open competition in net as the Pirates try to replace first team All-County keeper Zach Bohn.



The three candidates?



Senior Dillon Boston has been extremely receptive to coaching, junior Richie Haas brings all-around athleticism and freshman Brian Umana has the necessary enthusiasm for the position.



"This may be the hardest position on the field for us, but that is usually true for any high school soccer team when you are trying to replace a PTC first team goalie from the year before," Ahrens said. "We have three guys competing for the position and it will probably be a game-time decision or even splitting time."

