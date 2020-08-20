DOVER

Coach: Mike Harrington, 6th year.

Last season's record/finish: 15-1-4, Division II District and Sectional Champs

Returning Lettermen: Breckin Bigler senior, midfielder; Adrien Harmon, senior, defender; Ethan Kopp, junior, forward; Peter Nguyen, senior, forward; Ryan Nixon, junior, midfielder; Jaiden Sneed, sophomore, forward; Camden Springer,, senior, defender; Reese Utter, junior, midfielder; Seth Wisintainer, junior, midfielder; Carter Zeedyk, senior, midfielder.

Top Newcomers: The Tornadoes have a good group of underclassmen who will help the varsity be a better team.

Coach’s comments: "We look to continue the success that we had last year, with a strong returning class," Harrington said.

NEW PHILADELPHIA

Coach: Aaron Ramey, 7th year.

Last season's record/finish: 12-6-1.

Returning Lettermen: Colin Roberts, senior, forward; Dylan Sigler, senior, midfielder; Ben Barker, senior, goalie; Zach Hootman, senior, defender; Drew Maurer, senior, midfielder; Teddy Wallick, senior, defender; Elliott Warner, junior, forward; Blake Chumney, junior, defender; Kobe Gaskin, junior, midfielder; Simon Pugh, junior, midfielder; Nick Barker, sophomore, midfielder; Javen Doss, sophomore, forward; Logan Garner, sophomore, midfielder.

Top Newcomers: Milton Herrera-Ixcoy, junior, midfielder; Drew Hostetler, junior, midfielder; Nathaniel Demuth, sophomore, goalie; Cash Escusa, sophomore, forward; Julio Sica-Perez, sophomore, forward; Elliot Brady, freshman, defender; Reese Malcolm, freshman, midfielder; Caleb McCrory, freshman, defender; Dawson Ohl, freshman, defender; Nathan Pugh, freshman, midfielder; Preston Rieger, freshman, midfielder; Brennen Wanosik, freshman, forward.

Coach’s comments: "We have strong leadership and depth that will serve us well as we look to continue where we left off from last season," Ramey said. "There are many returning lettermen and a strong group of underclassmen who will enable us to be very successful. Our team has worked extremely hard, has the strength and determination to succeed, and is excited for the upcoming season and opportunity to compete."

HILAND

Coach: Scott Bodiker, 21st year.

Last season's record/finish: 15-4-1; regional semifinalist.

Returning Lettermen: Jordan Miller, senior, defender; Casey Lowe, senior, forward; Collin Lowe, senior, midfielder; Caleb Beachy, senior, midfielder; Keith Troyer, senior, defender; JJ Miller, senior, forward; Zach Mullet, junior, midfielder.

Top Newcomers: Micah Kuhns, junior, defender; Matthew Yoder, junior, forward; Elliott Yoder, junior, forward; Caelan Howell, junior, forward; Dawson Olsen, junior, midfield; Wyatt Freeman, junior, goalkeeper; Shawn Troyer, sophomore, midfielder; Kurt Kaufman, sophomore, midfielder; Trevor Hochstetler, sophomore, defender; Drew Nisley, sophomore, midfielder; Reese Mullet, sophomore, forward.

Coach’s comments: "This will be one of the youngest and least experienced teams we have had over the last 15 years," Bodiker said. "The off-season obviously hasn’t been a normal one, which I think could hurt us early-on. This was a year we needed a great summer to gain experience. I like this group and think we have talent and desire, but it may take awhile for us to come together."

TUSKY VALLEY

Coach: Shawn Miller, 20th year.

Last season's record/finish: 9-7-1.

Returning Lettermen: Tyler Stump, senior, midfielder; David Nussbaumer, junior, defender; Ryan Timberlake, junior defender; Brayden Overton, junior., goalie; Trevor Warren, junior., midfielder; Corbin Overton, sopjhomore, defender; Caleb Cox, sophomore, defender; Austin Brothers, sophomore; midfielder.

Top Newcomers: Griffin McConaha, senior, defender; Zander Mosley, junior, defender; David Leshon, junior, midfielder;; Mackenzie Witts, junior, midfielder; Dawson Williams, junior, forward; Landon Burwell, freshman forward; Colin Kuharich, freshman, forward/midfielder.

Coach’s comments: "We are a young team this year with only two seniors," Miller said. "We have a difficult schedule that will challenge us throughout the season. The team has had a great off-season and we are excited for this group to come together and compete."

CARROLLTON

Coach: A.J. Atkinson, 4th year.

Last season’s record/finish: 5-9-2.

Returning Lettermen: Jacob Ford, senior, midfielder/forward; Evan Meek, senior, goalie; Justin Thompson, senior, defender; Nick Vernier, Sr., midfielder/forward; Maikyn Navarro, junior, midfielder/forward; Andrew Steffen, sophomore, defender; Dylan Schaar, sophomore, defender; Lawson Irwin, sophomore, midfielder/forward; Adam Bennett, sophomore, midfielder; John Pesta, sophomore, midfielder/defender.

Top Newcomers: Quinten Rosenberger, freshman, midfielder.

Coach’s comments: "We are overall going to be a really young team," Atkinson said. "Jacob Ford was named East District Honorable Mention and Evan Meek was a 2nd Team East District recipient last year. I’m looking at Ford to step up and be a leader on our team. He has always been one of our most talented, but he has really matured mentally. I am excited to see how he finishes his soccer career at Carrollton. Meek kept us in a lot of soccer games last season as a goalkeeper. He can come up with some incredible saves and saves more than he should in one-on-one scenarios. I’m glad I will have both returning this season. Our sophomores will have a great opportunity to get their varsity minutes this year. I know that many will be surprised at the change of pace that varsity brings, but this experience now should benefit them in the future."