Head Coach: Ashley Williams (4th season, 4th at Ravenna)



Assistant Coaches: Stephanie Berry



Returning Letterwinners (2): Paige Chinn, Reese Johnston



Letterwinners Lost (0): None



2019 Highlights: Paige Chinn and Reese Johnston finished 51st and 52nd, respectively, in the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division; Johnston and Chinn followed by taking 56th and 62nd, respectively, in the Trumbull County Fairgrounds District



MEET THE RAVENS



The Ravens return a pair of "solid runners" in Paige Chinn and Reese Johnston, who finished back-to-back, in 51st and 52nd, respectively, at last year’s Portage Trail Conference Metro Division championship meet.



"Both are sophomores and have been working hard this summer," Ravenna coach Ashley Williams said. "They continue to develop as runners and (I) expect them to be competitive throughout our league."



Also watch out for "promising newcomer" Addison Ribelin.



"She puts in great effort every practice," Williams said. "So I look forward to seeing her perform this year making the transition to the high school courses."