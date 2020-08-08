JEFFERSON — In the summer of 1963, Little League baseball was thriving in the City of Wooster, but if you lived outside the city limits, you couldn’t play. It was a rule, plain and simple, and that left 11-year old Jim Rastetter and his older brother, 13-year old Gene, on the outside looking in.



"We all went to school in Wooster, but we couldn’t play in the league because we did not live in town," said Jim Rastetter. "That’s just the way it was back then."



In this era of fairness and equal access, it’s unlikely that such a provision would exist today, but if it did, it would almost certainly be challenged in the courts. Back then, however, you had to deal with it, or find another alternative.



The Rastetters opted for the latter. They lived west of the city in the tiny borough of Jefferson, and there were plenty of boys in the area, but with no organized league, the Rastetters’ father, Gene, Sr., who owned a small trucking business and some land, took matters into his own hands. He leveled the vacant lot on his property west of the family home on Angling Road. With the help of parents and players, a backstop and some benches were added, giving birth to the area’s original Field of Dreams — not far away from what would one day become the new, four-lane, Route 30 expressway.



"We just wanted to play ball," said Jim Rastetter, who went on to become a member of the baseball team at Wooster High School but also discovered even more skill in another sport, ultimately becoming a Hall-of-Fame wrestler for the Generals and later a four-year letterwinner at The College of Wooster. "My dad set up the field and some of the other parents organized the team."



A local milkman, nicknamed "Stormin" Norman Wachtel, who drove for Ideal Dairy, stepped up to coach the team, while other parents chipped in (even umpiring when needed), giving their sons a chance to play the game they loved.



On warm summer evenings when a light breeze would blow across the newly landscaped field, or on crisp Saturday mornings when the dew would dampen the outfield grass, you could hear the crack of the bat and the echoes of the volunteer umpires saying, "play ball" across the rolling hills of Jefferson.



The team was surprisingly well organized, given that it was put together in such a hasty fashion.



There was no registration fee, but parents had to sign a waiver of liability, which included this phrase: "we urge our son to give first attention to church, or school, or sickness in case of conflict. Otherwise, regular and prompt attendance will be encouraged." The waiver also had this rider: "only sportsmanlike conduct will be tolerated, on or off the field; no fighting allowed and no profane or abusive language at any time."



The boys didn’t care much about waivers or riders; they just wanted to play ball, and they wore their red hats and red shirts with iron-on "Jets" transfers emblazoned across their chest with great pride.



Bases and home plate were purchased from Huntley Pierce at his iconic sports shop on East Liberty Street in Downtown Wooster. One of the parents even kept statistics for the players, who ranged in age from 10 to 14 (a couple of years older than the official Little League age).



The players came from familiar neighborhood homes, including the Butlers, the Criscos, the Flukes, the Franks, the Hibbs, the Housers, the Saurers, the Schaffters, the Skellys, the Siglers, the Walters, and, of course, the Rastetters.



The team practiced regularly — at least twice a week — but finding other teams to play proved to be a bit more challenging. Eventually, the organizers reached out to a group from Chester to the northwest, another from the Batdorf Road area to the south, and a third in the Blachleyville area to the southwest. Within that four-team round-robin, each team played about 10 games during that memorable summer.



"We were a bunch of country kids making our own fun," said Jim Rastetter. "We all lived within a couple of miles of each other. We couldn’t play in Wooster, so we made a league of our own."



This rag-tag, roughhouse group of boys would play tackle football on that same field on Sunday afternoons in the fall and then basketball on the upper level of Don Sigler’s barn in the winter, but when summer rolled around again in 1964, the Hot Stove League in Wooster (which had no such residency restrictions) beckoned, and everyone seemed to go their separate ways. The Jets folded as quickly as they had come into existence.



Still the boys of Jefferson will forever be united through that one special summer on a makeshift ballfield in rural Wayne County. "It was baseball the way it was meant to be played," said Jim Rastetter. "It was fun, and we’ll always remember the good times we had."