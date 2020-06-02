Ohio State wide receiver C.J. Saunders was arrested just north of the university campus on Monday night for a violation of curfew, according to online records.

Saunders, 23, posted bond Tuesday morning after he had been held at the Franklin County jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

The arrest occurred near the intersection of Northwood and Neil avenues.

Over the weekend, Mayor Andrew Ginther imposed a citywide curfew that starts at 10 p.m. and expires at 6 a.m. in a response to protests that have followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

A police report obtained by Eleven Warriors, which first reported the news of Saunders’ arrest, said officers had “just dispersed a crowd” of protests near the north campus on High Street before Saunders' arrest.

The crowd had been in violation of the curfew, the report said. It did not mention whether Saunders had been participating in the protest.

An Ohio State spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Several teammates tweeted in support of Saunders following his arrest.

“CJ a real one too,” wrote linebacker Teradja Mitchell. “He’s a captain of this football team for a reason.”

“Love you brudda!” defensive end Tyreke Smith wrote.

Saunders was among 16 football players who were featured in a video released earlier Monday night that called for action to end racism.

“As a team, we've committed ourselves to fight for change," Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said in the video. "And now, we're asking for you to join us.”

Last season, Saunders was one of several captains for the Buckeyes, though he did not play because of a knee injury suffered in August.

After the setback, he filed a waiver with the NCAA requesting a sixth season of eligibility. A decision has not been reached.

As a junior in 2018, Saunders caught 10 passes for 73 yards.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman