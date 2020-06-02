Having enjoyed a breakout 2019 season with the Westerville Central boys lacrosse team, Jack Lammert was looking forward to seeing what this year would bring.

Lammert, a midfielder, had 43 goals and 13 assists last year, helping the Warhawks finish 11-9.

He was part of a nine-player senior class that never got the chance to compete this spring after the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"We expected it to happen," Lammert said. "When they actually canceled (the season), it took a while to set in that I probably put on a (Central) lacrosse uniform for the last time. It kind of hurt."

Lammert began his prep career by earning valuable minutes as a freshman for former coach Stefan Schroeder. He saw those minutes drop during his sophomore season, mainly because the roster included 17 seniors.

The lack of playing time on varsity motivated Lammert, leading to his strong junior season.

"My sophomore season after getting all that varsity playing time, we just had so many seniors on the team and since they have to play varsity, none of us that swung as a freshman could play," Lammert said. "That really motivated me for my junior year to just put in a ton of work and try as hard as I can, and I ended up having a great season."

Coach Jeremy Schocken, who was set for his third season leading Central, was impressed with how Lammert used his sophomore season as motivation.

"He could have had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder," Schocken said. "Part of it was last year we ran a lot of packages where he was our playmaker. We put him in good opportunities using his size and his speed because he's a big kid, but he can move, and he shoots the ball really hard. That's a good combination for a playmaker in lacrosse."

Lammert, who is 6-foot-3, was expected to team with junior attacker Jake Schorling to give the Warhawks a solid scoring tandem this spring. Last season, Schorling had 24 goals and 25 assists.

Junior goalkeeper Logan Moore, who had 219 saves and was second-team all-region last year, was expected to help lead the defense.

"It's tough," Schocken said. "We put in a bunch of work in the offseason and then three weeks into the (preseason) and you're about to have your first scrimmage and the whole season gets canceled."

Central recognized the seniors by holding a parade May 10, driving past each player's home.

Lammert will attend Ohio State to pursue a degree in biology, and he plans on playing club lacrosse. He began playing competitively at 10 years old with the Westerville Lacrosse Club, joined the Genoa Middle School team in seventh grade and later played two summers with Resolute Lacrosse.

"He's a good kid," Schocken said. "I definitely feel for him. It sucks to lose your senior year. It's tough for everybody. You want to get a good look at the younger guys. For all the seniors, that's just unbelievable how heartbreaking that is. I can't imagine if I was in that position, losing my senior year. I'd definitely be a little bummed."

