For much of his young life, Gavin Gaynor has battled a rare but not particularly dangerous malady.



This alleged disorder didn’t require him to take any medication, though. Therapy wasn’t necessary either.



Oddly enough, Gaynor’s mysterious syndrome has actually been quite beneficial to his massive success over the years.



So what is this so-called ailment that has "hindered" the gifted 21-year-old student-athlete for what seems like forever?



It’s called tunnel vision.



These days, Gaynor is a walking, talking miracle. Thus, the 2016 Hudson graduate can now "see beyond the end of his nose."



He can smell the roses too.



"I’m a little more loosened up," said Gaynor, who is currently completing his junior year at North Carolina State University. "I think it has something to do with me being more successful on the college level than I’ve been in the past. A lot of it is having fun. It’s why we do this."



Of course, how can one claim that Gaynor wasn’t having fun in the first place?



Did he not enjoy himself when he won multiple state titles with the Explorers?



Did he frequently frown at his report cards even though they regularly featured the first letter of the alphabet?



The answer to both of these questions is an emphatic "no." Nevertheless, Gaynor had a hard time embracing the process.



While he relished conquering the final destination, Gaynor wasn’t particularly focused on enjoying the journey.



Until now.



When it comes to a transformative distance-running marvel, this last hurrah is much too close for comfort.



"I’m thrilled to be here," Gaynor said. "I’m very happy and thankful I made the decision to come here."



Let’s just say a certain pack’s feeling is mutual. The Wolfpack, that is.



Gaynor finished 60th at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in November.



He is a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer in cross country and a two-time All-ACC Academic selection as well.



Gaynor has quite an impressive résumé for North Carolina State’s track and field team too. He is a two-time NCAA East Regional qualifier in the steeplechase.



Gaynor redshirted his junior season for indoor track. Unfortunately, his layoff from running has been extended indefinitely.



Due to a deadly respiratory tract infection known as the coronavirus, the NCAA canceled the season for spring sports teams.



Such harsh circumstances may have caused the once maniacally driven Gaynor to go bonkers. The new, more mellow Gaynor, on the other hand, will likely shrug his shoulders and move forward.



And he might just have a smile on his face too.



"It has definitely made things very different from what we’re used to," Gaynor said. "One of the blessings of our sport is, even in crazy times like these, you’re still able to train. You can always go ahead and run by yourself."



Gaynor hopes to run by himself a bit more often in the future. Mind you, it’s not because he plans to return to his old ways and simply focus on the end goal.



In this case, it’s all about how racing works. The less company you keep while you’re running, the more likely you’ll be by yourself at the finish line.



"He wants to be top 10 at NCAAs in cross country," longtime Wolfpack head cross country and track and field coach Rollie Geiger said. "He also wants to make NCAAs in indoor track and he wants to score at the NCAAs in outdoor track.



"You could see the development in his third year in the program. Now he’s a major player in Division I athletics."



Geiger and his easygoing pupil go back a long way. Gaynor’s parents, Gavin and Stacy, ran for North Carolina State during Geiger’s earlier years.



The youngest Gaynor nearly jeopardized his family’s tradition when he was in his late teens.



That’s because Gaynor ran for Princeton University in New Jersey during his freshman year.



In a matter of time, though, Gaynor, who is majoring in chemical engineering, couldn’t resist a certain state capital that is known as the "City of Oaks."



"Gavin is a reserved young man with a great sense of humor," Geiger said. "He’s an engaging guy. He’s one of those kids who gets back after it even when his training isn’t going so well."



Everything seems to be going well for Gaynor these days. He plans to graduate later this spring and will remain in Raleigh to continue his education in an accelerated master’s program.



Since he is considerably more relaxed these days, could an unforgiving schedule of rigorous training and demanding academics turn this once obsessive perfectionist into an incorrigible slacker?



Don’t bet on it.



"I’m definitely very focused on school and running," Gaynor said.



