He recently attained the most prestigious accolade of his young life.



Don’t throw a party for Jarrod Brezovec, though.



Pardon this cranky young man if he prefers to skip the parade altogether.



"I didn’t really feel it," Brezovec said with a deprecatory shrug.



So why the alarming lack of exuberance?



Here’s the situation ...



Brezovec, a junior on the John Carroll University wrestling team, was named a 2020 Division III All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.



Sounds quite fabulous, wouldn’t you say?



Not for the impossible-to-please Brezovec. For him, this particular prize is about as glamorous as winning a Razzie.



In other words, think Gigli instead of Citizen Kane.



"I want the real one," Brezovec said.



He’ll have to settle for the cubic zirconia for now. Fortunately, Brezovec still has one more shot to get his coveted "real" diamond.



Let’s just say this elaborate crystal structure is outrageously expensive.



Even Liz Taylor would have been jealous.



Brezovec, a 2016 Aurora graduate, recently concluded another successful season on the mats. He qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships for the second consecutive year in the 141-pound weight division.



Brezovec hoped to earn the greatest distinction of all at the National Championships, which were scheduled to take place last month at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



That would be NCAA All-American honors.



Tragically, the former Greenman bronze medalist had his dreams shattered to pieces in the bat of an eye.



Due to a deadly respiratory tract infection known as the coronavirus, the third-year junior’s stellar season came to an abrupt conclusion when the tournament was canceled.



Thus, there would be no national championship for a man who once called West Pioneer Trail his second home. No All-American honors either.



Well, unless you count that "other" achievement, of course.



"Everybody was kind of bummed out," said Brezovec, who also earned Academic All-American recognition. "We were especially bummed about Chad Rhoades, who was a graduate assistant with the team. We didn’t get a chance to wrestle in front of him one last time."



Brezovec had a sneaky suspicion that his blue and gold singlet wouldn’t be too useful when he got comfortable in his hotel room.



A conversation with his pal dimmed his hopes even more.



"I was with [teammate] Andrew Perelka the night we got there," Brezovec said. "I remember thinking, ‘This is not going to happen.’"



Thankfully, plenty of things did happen for Brezovec prior to his trip to Iowa. There were 32 of them, as a matter of fact.



Brezovec, who is majoring in finance and minoring in actuary science, finished 24-8 during the winter. He will enter his senior season with an impressive 82-27 career record.



"Jarrod emerged as a team leader," said Mark Hawald, who completed his fifth season as the Blue Streaks’ head coach. "Everything about him, on and off the mat, is representative of an All-American. He was more focused this year."



Thanks to Brezovec’s steely focus, John Carroll finished 12-4 overall and 5-2 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.



As for a certain, um, semi-All-American, life in University Heights couldn’t be peachier.



"I definitely do not regret my decision to come here," Brezovec said. "The friendships I’ve made at JCU, I will keep forever. My connections there have been really beneficial. It was a great choice for me."



Those sure-to-be life-long friendships were especially significant when Brezovec and his fellow gladiators were forced to retreat from the spacious U.S. Cellular Center.



"Our ride home was, in many ways, a sign of who we are at John Carroll," Hawald said. "We had a great time. They were upset for sure, but they made the most of it."



Hawald has stayed in touch with Brezovec and his comrades despite these difficult circumstances. He has given them plenty of valuable tips that might seem archaic since fitness centers have been shut down due to the pandemic.



What kind of tips?



Here’s a hint: They might resemble a certain Italian Stallion’s workouts in a remote cabin somewhere in the now defunct Soviet Union.



Once those unorthodox tactics are completed, Hawald would love nothing more than to see his young men shout a certain fictional character’s name toward the heavens.



If it takes place on top of a snowy mountain, even better.



"Drago!"



"We talked about Rocky IV," Hawald said with a chuckle. "I sent that training montage to the team."



As for Brezovec, he probably won’t have to worry about butting heads with a practically invincible Russian to unlock his most coveted treasure chest.



Nevertheless, much like a certain famous underdog from Philadelphia, this Portage County everyman will find his share of obstacles wherever he turns.



That’s OK with Brezovec, though. As long as he gets what’s rightfully his, the fussy grappler believes his final season will be the "real" thing.



"I have a new pair of wrestling shoes that I’m excited to wear," Brezovec said. "I need to be an All-American."



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_Gannett.