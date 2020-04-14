Tallmadge senior Kirsten Moore recently was named the 2019-20 Ohio High School Senior Female Bowler of the Year by the Ohio Bowling Coaches Association.



Moore finished 12th at the Division I state tournament last month. The three-time state qualifier was the runner-up at the 2018 state tournament.



Moore led the Blue Devils to the state competition twice during her stellar career. Tallmadge finished eighth at the 2020 state tournament.



Moore is planning to continue her academic and bowling careers at Youngstown State University.