Sophomore middle blocker Page Gross, a member of the Hudson girls volleyball team, recently was named to a national list called ‘The Soph 79’ by John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com.



Gross, who led the Suburban League National Conference with 92 blocks, is the only Division I sophomore in Summit County to make this list. The 2019 PrepVolleyball.com ‘Soph 79’ lists the sophomores of distinction that the nation enjoyed watching last fall.



Gross, who finished with 146 kills in 2019, attended the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom Program, which is a national invitational-only event that recognizes elite rising high school volleyball student athletes, in December. She finished with a volleyball performance index of 583.2.



Gross was named honorable mention to the National Conference and Division I Northeast District teams.



Gross has excelled in the classroom too. She was named a Suburban League, Hudson and Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Scholar Athlete, thanks to her grade point average of 3.7.



Gross is a member of the age 17 Elite-Smack National Junior Olympic travel team. She was named a "rising star" at last year’s Amateur Athletic Union Tournament in Orlando.