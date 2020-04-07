Next school year, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy will have another new coach on its staff, this time with its girls soccer program.



The Royals have welcomed back on of their own to fill the void.



On Monday, CVCA named Christine Hippli as the head coach of the girls soccer program.



Hippli returns to the program she had a large impact on as a player. A 2013 graduate of CVCA, the former Christine Najjar had a decorated playing career that continued after CVCA with a four-year career at Malone University and two years of semi-professional play.



A resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Hippli has multiple years of club coaching experience and currently coaches for the Ambassadors Football Club.



"I'm excited for this opportunity to coach and lead the girls soccer program. I hope to not only help grow the program on the field but ultimately further Christ’s Kingdom," Hippli said. " I look forward to meeting the girls and sharing some of my experiences in playing soccer at a high level as well as sharing about my time playing for CVCA. I am thankful for this opportunity to give back to a place that made such an impact on my life."



CVCA athletic director Jon Young was pleased to have Hippli return to her alma mater.



"I am extremely excited to welcome coach Hippli back to CVCA as our head women's soccer coach," Young said. "As a former player who was deeply impacted by her time in the program, coach Hippli has a unique insight into the difference athletics can make in the life of a young person. Coach Hippli has a strong desire to leverage relationships with our current players to point them towards a deeper relationship with Christ. "



Hippli will take over for Courtney Wagner, who stepped down earlier this year. Wagner will transition away from CVCA this summer when she moves out of state. In her three years, the Royals won three Principals Athletic Conference titles (2017, 2018, 2019) and a 2017 Division II district championship. The program has also seen numerous girls continue their careers at the collegiate level.



"I have been so thankful for my time getting to be a part of the girls soccer program at CVCA," Wagner said. "It is a very special place where God reveals himself in so many ways. I am looking forward to seeing all that is to come for the program and the girls."



"I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Coach Wagner for the past three years, and I can’t thank her enough for her commitment to the girls soccer program at CVCA," Young said. "In addition to the success the program experienced under her leadership, the level of care she provided for the girls in her program was remarkable. Coach Wagner's desire for excellence, love for soccer, and love for the girls in her program will be greatly missed."