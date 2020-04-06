It has been said that the human body has about 20,000 different genes in each cell.



However, rumor has it that a so-called basketball gene doesn’t exist.



When it comes to Shyanne Sellers, though, one can’t help but wonder if she’s one of those rare exceptions.



Her father Brad is a former NBA center who was a star player at The Ohio State University.



Her two older sisters, Syarra and Shayla, are currently playing college basketball. Syarra competes for Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, and Shayla is a member of Purdue University Fort Wayne in Indiana.



Thus, it only makes sense that the youngest member is destined to follow her illustrious family legacy.



When it comes to the Sellers’ household, basketball is what keeps this, well, "quadruple" helix functioning.



And for this talented family, the best may still be yet to come.



Shyanne made a verbal commitment to continue her academic and basketball careers at the University of Maryland, College Park, a public research university that competes in the Big Ten Conference.



The gifted Aurora junior point guard, a three-time All-Ohioan, chose the Terrapins over Michigan State, Indiana, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Louisville, UCLA and her older sister’s current team, Purdue Fort Wayne. Maryland is led by longtime head coach Brenda Frese.



"I chose Maryland because I felt that was the best decision for me and there was something in my heart that really wouldn’t let me choose anywhere else," Shyanne said. "Some deciding factors were the academic staff, how Coach Frese saw me fitting in and if I felt comfortable around the players."



It’s a safe bet Shyanne, who is undecided about her major, feels quite comfortable in her own skin.



Shyanne, the 34th-ranked player in the Class of 2021, according to ESPN, averaged 20.8 points, 11 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the Greenmen during the winter.



She scored her 1,000th career point in just her second game of the season and was the Suburban League American Conference Player of the Year for the third straight winter.



Shyanne, a two-time first-team All-Ohio selection, also was named the Division I Northeast Inland District Player of the Year. She was a finalist for Ohio’s Ms. Basketball award, which went to Kettering Fairmont senior Madeline Westbeld.



Shyanne averaged 23.6 points and 9.6 rebounds during her sophomore year and 15 points and nine rebounds during her freshman season.



By the way, Aurora has won quite a few games since its 6-foot-2 franchise player made her way to West Pioneer Trail.



Lots and lots of them, as a matter of fact.



The Greenmen captured their third consecutive Suburban League American Conference title with Shyanne running the show. That includes a 24-2 record and a trip to the Division I regional competition during the 2018-19 season. All told, Aurora, the reigning four-time American Conference champion, has won 38 consecutive conference games.



"We just kind of let Shyanne be her," Greenmen head coach Erika Greenberg said. "She thrives in high-pressure situations. She had a really good season. We expect her to do everything.



"We expect her to guard the best offensive player. We expect her to handle the ball. She has to do a lot. It’s not really fair to expect her to do that much."



Of course, the statistics seem to tell a different story as Shyanne has thrived despite a maniacal workload. After all, it’s not like her life is going to be cushy when she enrolls at the 1,340-acre campus that is listed as a "Public Ivy." She’ll be working overtime quite regularly for the Terps, who won their only national championship in 2006.



"I can see myself being All-Big Ten Player of the Year or an All-American, but I also know all the work that comes with it," Shyanne said. "It’s not going to be easy, but I believe that I can do it.



"I believe that there is an opportunity for me to get playing time. Now I say opportunity specifically because it comes down to how hard I work and if I deliver. I can’t expect to see the floor if I’m not doing my part in practice."



It’s likely the practices are extremely intense in the Xfinity Center.



Maryland, which has reached the Final Four five times in its history, finished 28-4 overall, including 16-2 in the Big Ten Conference during the winter. The Terps also won the Big Ten Conference Tournament.



Sadly, Maryland’s stellar season came to an abrupt end due to a deadly respiratory tract infection known as the coronavirus.



Regardless, the future looks bright for the talented Terrapins, thanks to their scintillating new addition.



When Shyanne puts on the red, white, black and gold colors for the first time next winter, she’ll enjoy the company of a familiar face.



Jackson graduate Taylor Mikesell, the 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, will be Shyanne’s teammate.



"I’m super excited to be part of this culture," Shyanne said. "This is what I’ve been working for.



"I did meet all the players. Meeting the players was great. I felt like I connected well with them from the jump.



"The campus is beautiful. Everything is within a five-to-15-minute walk, which is super nice."



Although its once-in-a-generation superstar resumed her duties as her team’s alpha female, Aurora had a number of question marks heading into this past season.



The Greenmen lost a handful of gifted seniors, including Shyanne’s older sister Shayla, from the previous winter.



While Aurora seemed vulnerable at times, the latest version of "gang green" still finished a very respectable 17-7 against a brutal schedule of colossuses. The Greenmen also advanced to district play despite being one of the smaller Division I teams in the area.



"Everyone looks up to her," Greenberg said. "She really tries to get her teammates involved. I really believe she is talented enough to dominate on the next level."



Shyanne, who keeps her hoops skills sharp by playing for the Cleveland-based Score More Athletic Club during the offseason, can take a deep breath after removing a massive weight off her shoulder.



Now that she knows exactly what her future holds, the dynamic playmaker can focus on the drive for five.



A fifth consecutive championship, that is.



"It has been a big relief, but I will not lie: I’m still very anxious for what’s next," Shyanne said. "Aurora has been good for me. This community truly does care about the girls sports and I know some people who wish their town cared about their sport.



"Coach Greenberg and I have had crazy three years. She wants the best for you, that’s for sure."



Yes, the Sellers’ DNA is all about excelling on the court. If you’re a member of this hoops’-heavy household, it’s a safe bet you will know how to grip an orange rubber object shortly after birth.



As for the first family of basketball’s youngest member, Shyanne hopes to follow in her patriarch’s footsteps.



This particular organization is very similar to her father’s former workplace.



It’s also more famously known for a certain acronym.



That would be the WNBA.



"As of right now, I want to go pro," Shyanne said.



