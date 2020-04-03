I heard rumors about it, but I didn’t get the full story until some 36 hours after it happened.



The Hudson boys basketball team lost to Massillon Washington in a thrilling triple-overtime showdown on the road.



My right-hand man, Rob Barrone, who has covered the Explorers’ boys hoops squad for many, many years, attended the game in Stark County.



When he sent me his story Thursday morning, he included a rather lengthy note in his email.



Here’s the gist of it: Hudson’s star player, a senior guard by the name of Matt Freedman, had a night for the ages with a career-high 38 points.



While that nugget was fascinating in itself, there was some more riveting information to come.



I can’t remember the full details, but I believe Freedman gained possession of the ball and immediately called timeout late in the third overtime period. And if I remember correctly, the Explorers had a chance to win it in the final seconds.



Unfortunately, that opportunity never occurred.



In what turned out to be eerily similar to Chris Weber’s infamous blunder in the 1993 NCAA National Championship Game, Freedman was called for a technical foul.



And what malicious crime did the usually well-behaved teenager commit?



Well, let’s just say it wasn’t exactly a felony, but it might as well have been a life sentence for the senior playmaker and his teammates.



Like Weber, who wound up costing his team a chance at winning an NCAA title, Freedman’s instincts betrayed him at the worst possible time.



That’s because Hudson had zero timeouts left.



Thus, the Tigers were awarded two free throws and the ball. If I’m not mistaken, Massillon made both foul shots and then ran the clock out en route to an epic three-point win.



In case you’re wondering, this heartstopping non-conference Tuesday evening classic took place during the 2004-05 season.



All of this information was listed in Rob’s note. However, as I read his story, there were very few details about this dramatic sequence.



Why?



Wayne Watts, the Explorers’ head coach at the time, asked Rob not to include this information in the story.



I, on the other hand, respectfully disagreed. And as I think about it now, this ruthless decision may be the biggest regret of my 22-year journalism career.



I certainly didn’t feel that way at the time, though.



After assessing the situation for about five minutes, I went ahead and included the not-particularly-delightful information.



I went all in too.



I listed what happened, how it happened and of course, the most devastating blow, who did it.



"How could I not?" I remember asking myself.



The game was decided on that play alone. It would be foolish not to include the most important part of the story.



Heck, it’s not like it was a secret either.



I can remember talking to someone from Hudson about it the previous day. When I brought it up, I’ll never forget that person’s rather blunt response.



"Oh yeah, he pulled a Chris Weber."



To alleviate the situation, I decided to paint Freedman in a positive light. If you’ve read Rob’s articles over the years, you’ve noticed how much he pays attention to details.



He’s also quite the historian when it comes to the Explorers’ basketball and football teams.



Rob broke down the Hudson standout’s achievements and compared it to some of the all-time greats who had previously worn the navy blue and white colors.



Since there were so many fantastic details about the senior’s legendary performance, I wound up removing that information from Rob’s game story and turned it into a separate sidebar.



I also included a nice photo of Freedman to go with it.



"That should do it," I remember thinking. "This will definitely soften the blow."



I worked several more hours that day and never considered changing my mind. In other words, I had no sense of urgency whatsoever to blurt out a popular three-word phrase we’ve heard so often in the newspaper world.



"Stop the press!"



I left work in peace that evening without any hint of remorse for my fiendish deed.



As you can imagine, that changed rather quickly.



Three days later, I paid a visit to the office. It was a Sunday evening and other than maybe one or two other employees who wanted to get a head start in the upcoming week, the building was basically empty.



As soon as I logged onto my computer, I noticed the light located next to my voicemail button was on. Nonchalantly, I activated the voicemail and listened to the message.



As it turned out, it was a recording I will never forget for the rest of my life.



The call came from Watts, a man I had bumped into from time to time, but I didn’t really know him too well since Rob is my ace for the Explorers’ boys basketball team.



Once I realized it was Watts’ voice, you can only imagine what I was thinking.



"Uh-oh."



"How dare you embarrass a 17-year-old kid!" Watts screamed at a volume level that would rival a jet engine. "How dare you!"



This tirade went on for at least three minutes. And yes, there wasn’t a single hint of sugarcoating in Watts’ enraged voice.



His most chilling remark was this: "I know you were behind this."



And you know what? He’s absolutely right.



For the record, I don’t regret mentioning the sequence of events that ultimately denied Hudson’s hopes.



Facts are facts and sometimes those facts aren’t particularly pleasant.



Nevertheless, my horrible error in judgement was this: I singled out a vulnerable teenager for making an innocent mistake.



Mentioning the timeout that led to a technical foul wasn’t my heinous offense. My unforgivable sin was mentioning who did it.



So, Mr. Freedman, if you ever come across this column, my sincere apologies. And yes, I’m fully aware it’s about 15 years too late.



As for Watts, I just want to say this: Thank you.



Because of you, one tense phone call taught me something I have kept close to my heart ever since.



It’s called accountability.



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_Gannett.