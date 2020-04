Western Reserve Academy sophomore guard Chris Livingston has been named to the MaxPreps 2019-20 Boys Basketball Sophomore All-American team.



Livingston averaged 32.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks for the Pioneers during the winter. He scored 50 points in a 76-65 victory over Bristolville Bristol. Livingston scored 40 points or more six times.