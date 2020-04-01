The Hudson boys basketball team recently had its awards banquet.



Senior center Jack Burdett was named the Explorers’ Most Valuable Player. Senior guard Brad McCormick received the Ray Hyser Award and the senior award.



Hudson’s Offensive Player of the Year was junior forward Dave Gentry and senior guard Peyton Koscho was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.



Also earning awards were junior forward Tyler Miller, who received the coaches award and senior guard Damani Ganaway, who claimed the Unsung Hero award.